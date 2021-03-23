We highlight ten players, aged 28-plus, who the World Cup needs to see

Alaba, Bale, Oblak and Van Dijk are among the Europeans

Two huge African talents have never played in the finals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon

31 years old

65 caps

26 goals Group F (Africa)

Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola Other key players

Mario Lemina (Fulham), Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) Aubameyang

Aubameyang could have chosen to represent France, Italy or Spain, but selected Gabon as a 19-year-old because his dad once captained them. He was named CAF African Footballer of the Year for 2015 and has finished on the podium for the award five times. He also pipped Robert Lewandowski to be crowned Bundesliga Player of the Year for 2015/16, becoming the first African to win the prize, and has finished as the leading marksman and joint-top scorer in Germany and England respectively. Gabon performed admirably in South Africa 2010 qualifying, beating Morocco home and away and having a chance of reaching a first-ever World Cup going into the final matchday, only to miss out to Cameroon. Their Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 qualifying attempts were nevertheless disappointing.

Gareth Bale Wales

31 years old

87 caps

33 goals Group E

Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia Other key players

Ben Davies (Tottenham), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Daniel James (Manchester United). Bale

An electric, skilful attacker possessing great crossing and shooting ability, the serial scorer of wonder goals became the world’s most expensive player when he joined Real Madrid from Tottenham. He dazzled as Real Madrid for four UEFA Champions Leagues and three FIFA Club World Cup™ crowns, headlining finals on multiple occasions. Wales came nowhere near reaching South Africa 2010 or Brazil 2014, but only a 1-0 loss at home to Republic of Ireland, without the injured Bale, in their final Group D game denied them a playoff for a place at Russia 2018. The Dragons can draw confidence from eliminating Belgium to reach the UEFA EURO 2016 semi-finals – their first major tournament since Sweden 1958 – and qualifying for EURO 2020.

Atiba Hutchinson Canada

38 years old

84 caps

7 goals Group B, First Round (Concacaf)

Canada, Suriname, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Aruba Other key players

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Cyle Larin (Besiktas). Hutchinson

The man who made his international debut over 18 years ago insisted he was going to call it quits in 2019. However, his fine form for Besiktas, who lead the Turkish Super Lig, and the emergence of Canada’s finest generation of players of all time has seemingly got ‘The Octopus’ dreaming of Qatar. The Canucks haven’t come close to reaching the World Cup since playing in it for the first time at Mexico 1986, but there’s never been more optimism within their squad.

Wu Lei China PR

29 years old

67 caps

18 goals Group A, Second Round (Asia)

Syria, China PR, Philippines, Maldives, Guam Other key players

Yu Dabao (Beijing Guoan), Elkeson (Guangzhou) Wu

At 14, Wu became the youngest-ever player to appear in professional football in China. In 2018, he became the first Asian player in 11 years to be named Chinese Super League Player of the Year. The winger left Shanghai SIPG as the second-top scorer in Super League history, and has since sizzled for Espanyol, memorably scoring a last-gasp equaliser in the derby against Barcelona. Since appearing at Korea/Japan 2002, China have struggled in the World Cup preliminaries. They are currently second in their pool with seven points from four outings.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Armenia

32 years old

88 caps

30 goals Group J (Europe)

Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein Other key players

Vahan Bichakhchyan (Zilina), Sargis Adamyan (Hoffenheim) Mkhitaryan

The former Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal attacking midfielder has been one of the best players in Serie A this season. Armenia have never come close to reaching a major tournament, but they are unbeaten in five games and did pull off some impressive results in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying, such as a 3-2 victory in Greece and a 4-2 reverse of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

🗞️ Being named your country's footballer of the year 10 times is something you'd see in a comic book... and now on @HenrikhMkh's resume at the age of only 31 😲



🏆 Congratulations to the @ASRomaEN playmaker on yet another Armenian Player of the Year award 🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/ASSiOuCQxI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 25, 2020

Jan Oblak Slovenia

28 years old

33 caps Group H (Europe)

Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta Other key players

Jasmin Kurtic (Parma), Miha Zajc (Genoa), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) Oblak

The Slovenia captain, who finished third in The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2020 running, has been one of finest players in his position for years. He incredibly won the Zamora Trophy – awarded to the keeper with the lowest goals per games conceded in La Liga – four seasons running Oblak became Slovenia’s first-choice goalie after the international retirement of Samir Handanovic in late 2015. Despite five clean sheets in ten matches in Russia 2018 qualifying, however, the Slovenians could only finish fourth in the six-team Group 6, narrowly behind Slovakia and Scotland.

Goran Pandev North Macedonia

37 years old

114 caps

36 goals Group J

Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein Other key players

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United), Eljif Elmas (Napoli), Enis Bardhi (Levante). Pandev

The deep-lying forward was on fire at Lazio before joining Inter Milan and helping them complete a famous treble in 2009/10. Pandev is still impressing in Serie A for Genoa. North Macedonia have never finished in the top three in a World Cup qualifying group, but they are fresh from reaching their first major tournament: UEFA EURO 2020.

🇲🇰 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙨 after Goran Pandev's most important goal in North Macedonia's history - 19 years after making his international debut! 🥰#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/7e55yLkyZd — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) November 12, 2020

Virgil van Dijk Netherlands

29 years old

38 caps

4 goals Group G (Europe)

Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar Other key players

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona), Memphis Depay (Lyon). Van Dijk

The 6ft 4ins centre-back became the world’s most expensive defender when he joined Liverpool from Southampton. He more than repaid their £75m outlay by helping the Reds win the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup, and the club’s current defensive struggles pay testament to just how irreplaceable he is. Van Dijk finished runner-up to Lionel Messi for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award in 2019. Louis van Gaal overlooked Van Dijk for Brazil 2014 and he didn’t make his international debut until the following year. The Netherlands finished behind France and Sweden in Russia 2018 qualifying, but their impressive resurgence thereafter included reaching the UEFA Nations League final.

Wilfried Zaha Côte d'Ivoire

28 years old

18 caps

5 goals Group D (Africa)

Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Mozambique, Malawi Other key players

Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Serge Aurier (Tottenham), Franck Kessie (AC Milan), Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon). Zaha

The Crystal Palace winger-cum-forward has been one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League for years. Zaha won two caps for England in 2012 and ’13, but after not adding to that tally, he switched allegiance, despite opposal from Gareth Southgate, and debuted for Les Éléphants in 2017.