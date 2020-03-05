FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) met at the Home of FIFA to discuss football activities in Asia.

For both FIFA and the AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remains the highest priority, and as such, a formal proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers will now be shared with the relevant member associations.

FIFA and the AFC will provide an update on these fixtures in the coming days following consultation with the AFC member associations.

Other topics of discussion were the women’s Olympic play-off between Korea Republic and China PR, as well as the AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020.

FIFA will continue to monitor the situation in relation to COVID-19 in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the confederations and the member associations. Information on other international matches may be provided by the relevant confederation or member association.