FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

Qatar 2022

Sextet advance in Concacaf amid tense final matchday

(FIFA.com)

08 Jun 2021

Image of the match between Panama and Dominican Republic as part of Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @Fepafut)
© Others
  • Crunch time in Concacaf FIFA World Cup qualifying as Round 1 concluded
  • Six nations advanced amid several winner-takes-all closing matches
  • Four former World Cup finalists among those to progress

There were several do-or-die contests taking place across the Concacaf region as Round 1 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying reached a conclusion.

Canada, Curacao, El Salvador, Haiti, Panama, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Panama are the six nations to survive the 29-nation Round 1, while a host of teams narrowly fell short on the final matchday.

Concacaf fixtures (All matches)

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0-1 Cuba
Guyana 0-2 Puerto Rico
Haiti 1-0 Nicaragua
Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 St. Kitts and Nevis
Barbados 1-1 Dominica
Grenada 1-2 Montserrat
Curaçao 0-0 Guatemala
Bermuda 1-1 Cayman Islands
Panama 3-0 Dominican Republic
Canada 4-0 Suriname
El Salvador 3-0 Antigua and Barbuda

Concacaf Group Standings

See also

Concacaf Group Standings

Panama and Canada advanced in some style with strong wins over Dominican Republic and Suriname respectively to progress at the expense of their opponents. Canucks' forward Jonathan David was arguably the biggest performer of the matchday as his second-half hat-trick sealed victory.

There was also good news for two other World Cup participants. El Salvador outlasted Antigua and Barbuda 3-0 in another top-of-the-table meeting, while a third nation hopeful of snatching progression – Montserrat – saw their Qatar 2022 campaign ended.

There was far more tension in Port Au Prince as Haiti managed to hold off a Nicaragua side who needed a win to progress. A lone strike from Derrick Etienne proved the difference as the 1974 World Cup finalists won through.

Trinidad and Tobago finished on a high with a 2-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis. Despite the defeat, the Sugar Boyz had already sealed a surprise ticket to the next round with a match to spare. 

Finally to Willemstad in Curacao where the home team edged through at the expense of a hugely unlucky Guatemala. The pair played out a tense scoreless draw as the Central Americans missed out by virtue of having scored less goals.

Explore this topic

Recommended Stories

Syria players celebrate scoring against Guam

Qatar 2022

Syria advance to next round, IR Iran back on track

07 Jun 2021

Ridgeciano Haps of Feyenoord 

Qatar 2022

Haps debut emblematic of Suriname's progress

07 Jun 2021

Omar Cordoba (L), Cecilio Waterman (C) and Gabriel Torres of the Panama national team celebrate a goal

Qatar 2022

Big wins set up tense finale, T&T suffer shock exit

06 Jun 2021

Marcelo Martins celebrates scoring for Bolivia

Qatar 2022

Marcelo: I want to give the Bolivian people World Cup euphoria

02 Jun 2021