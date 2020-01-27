Almost 1500 volunteers helped deliver Arabian Gulf Cup and FIFA Club World Cup

Volunteers originated from 13 nations

"My volunteering experience was incredible" With just under three years until the world's most anticipated sporting event comes to life, Qatar witnessed an exhilarating two months of footballing spirit when it hosted the 24th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. The two events saw success on both the organisational level and for fans, giving the football-mad world a taste of what's to come in 2022. Careful planning, hard work and passion were key elements to the realisation of both events, but none of it would have been possible without our volunteers. A total of 1,456 volunteers from Qatar, the region and around the world worked tirelessly to support the Local Organising Committee (LOC) deliver the tournaments over 26 days. This one-of-a-kind opportunity provided them with bespoke skills and the necessary experience for the FIFA World Cup™ in 2022. Volunteers worked in various functional areas including communications, marketing, event services, transportation, security, media, branding and promotion, fan engagement, ticketing, accommodation, logistics, crowd management, hospitality, accreditation and medical services. Volunteers came from: Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Morocco

Palestine

Lebanon

Sudan

Tunisia

Algeria

IR Iran

United Kingdom

Mexico

© LOC

Abdulrahman Mahmoud Ahmad was one of the volunteers. He said: "During the Gulf Cup and Club World Cup, I was the head of the media volunteers department. Our job was to ensure that the needs of media personnel, namely journalists and photographers, were met." Ahmad continued: "Preparation and training were crucial. We ensured all volunteers were well briefed and given the necessary training to make them ready when on the ground – prepared to tackle any challenges ahead." On his decision to volunteer, Ahmad explained he wanted to gain more experience and meet new people in order to support his current job as a public relations specialist. "My volunteering experience was incredible. It enriched me with an abundance of experience, ignited my determination and will, and offered me the chance to exchange and learn about different cultures thanks to working in a diverse team." For the purposes of the tournament, volunteers were selected on their availability, educational background, language skills, motive to volunteer and previous volunteering experience, undergoing a series of inductions, workshops and training programmes in an effort to familiarise them with the tasks at hand.

© LOC