The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC (Q22) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) to collaborate in raising awareness of human rights issues, while continuing to ensure all aspects of human rights are considered in the delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (Qatar 2022).

The MoU between the parties was signed by H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC, H.E. Dr Ali Samikh Al-Marri, Chairman of the NHRC, and Nasser Al Khater, CEO of Q22.

Based on shared objectives – to protect and respect human rights, and believing in the opportunities that all parties have to contribute individually and jointly to the effective achievement of these objectives in the context of Qatar 2022 – the three organisations will collaborate in areas such as awareness and capacity building of relevant stakeholders, technical assistance, and the prevention and remediation of human rights impacts.

A joint working group will be established between the three organisations to deliver the objectives of the MoU. It will also facilitate information sharing and generate consultations on issues related to human rights relevant to the tournament. In addition, the agreement will facilitate the publication of research.

The NHRC is the Qatari institution recognised under the Paris Principles relating to national human rights institutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. The Qatari NHRC was accorded the highest rating (A-status) by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions for its compliance with the Paris Principles, including for example with respect to its independence, mandate, powers and resources.

H.E. Dr Ali Samikh Al-Marri, Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee commented: “Based on our mandate, working to promote and respect human rights, we have aimed over the past years to spread an embedded culture of human rights across society, and presented studies and recommendations aimed at developing legislation, in particular those related to decent and fair work and access to justice. What we are witnessing today in terms of new work systems is a historic achievement for the State of Qatar and all its institutions, and a catalyst for more to be done to promote and respect human rights.”

“Under this agreement with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and Q22, we are pleased to offer our expertise and experience in human rights issues. We are seizing the opportunity presented by this wonderful sporting occasion to implement best practices on human rights,” he added.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC, said: “The SC has worked tirelessly to protect the health, safety and welfare of all workers engaged on the Qatar 2022 project. We are proud of our achievements over the past ten years and strongly believe that our actions have created a benchmark for excellence – not just in Qatar, but across the region and around the world.”

Al Thawadi added: “We have always welcomed constructive feedback and collaboration with experts. The MoU we have signed with Q22 and the NHRC will help take our commitment to human rights to the next level. With less than two years until our historic tournament begins, this ties in with our goal of ensuring Qatar 2022 makes a meaningful contribution to the state’s vision on human rights and workers’ welfare.”

Commenting on the significance of the agreement for the tournament, Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC said: “When we bid for 2022, we promised to use the tournament as a catalyst for positive social, human and environmental change in Qatar. This MoU is another demonstration of that promise being delivered and we welcome it as a positive step to achieving one of our most important tournament objectives. Our collective expertise will help ensure that the rights of everyone involved in this ground-breaking World Cup – from workers and staff to players and fans – are upheld throughout, according to the highest international standards.”

“Qatar 2022 has already raised the bar for mega sporting events when it comes to sustainability and tournament legacy planning and this agreement will ensure that legacy endures long after the last ball has been kicked,” he added.

Joyce Cook, FIFA’s Chief Social Responsibility & Education Officer, said: “We are delighted that this memorandum of understanding with the United Nations-recognised national human rights institution of Qatar is being signed and very much look forward to working together with Qatar’s National Human Rights Committee and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy to help us in delivering our commitments to respecting the human rights of workers, fans, local communities and others touched by the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”

“This collaboration with the NHRC is an excellent example of how FIFA tournaments also provide a platform for local stakeholders to help drive lasting human rights legacies within hosting countries,” she added.