El Salvador dreaming of a return to the World Cup

Firm favourites to reach third round after emphatic first-leg win over St. Kitts and Nevis

"We have that dream, and nothing is impossible"

Anyone following El Salvador’s recent games can not have failed to notice one name cropping up again and again on the scoresheet: that of David Antonio "Tony" Rugamas. Whether in the starting XI or coming off the bench, the 31-year-old striker has been finding the net with such regularity that fans of La Selecta are growing in excitement and hope during the Concacaf qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

"Undoubtedly, I’m enjoying the best spell of my career. Performing like this for the national team is something you always dream about as a professional player. Everything about it is very different: when you play for your national team you have the entire country watching you. It’s something I’m enjoying immensely," he reveals in an exclusive chat with FIFA.com.

But while Rugamas cannot stop scoring at present, he has had to show a great deal of patience to get himself in this position.

"I started the first two games of the qualifying campaign and scored in each of them. Then we had a change of coach and the new boss, Hugo Perez, left me on the bench. Through it all, though, I stayed mentally strong and told myself I had to make the most of any playing time I got, even if it was only 15 or 20 minutes. You don’t need to start a game to score in it."

In the end, the player’s patience was rewarded, as his impressive stats attest. He has found the target in each of the last five qualifying games (racking up eight goals in total) and now finds himself back in the starting line-up.