San Marino made history with consecutive draws in competitive games

Argentina-born Dante Rossi was instrumental in the feat

The defender has a big target for San Marino A 0-0 draw in football does not usually mean great press. It is the score most fans dread when heading to the stadium. That said, when San Marino recently posted two of them, in consecutive UEFA Nations League fixtures against Liechtenstein and Gibraltar, they made an entire nation happy. It should be understood that, for San Marino, those scoreless draws were very considerable feats, with the team remaining unbeaten in consecutive games for the first time in their history. Against Gibraltar, the performance was all the more special given La Serenissima were reduced to ten men in the 49th minute after a red card for captain Davide Simoncini. Consequently, it didn't take much for centre-back Dante Rossi to shed tears of joy on the conclusion of the second game.

Dante Rossi, the rock solid wall in our defense, crying of happiness because he is so proud and grateful he can play for San Marino. This is what football is about, passion and emotion. We love you Dante. #SMRgib



"What was I feeling at that moment? Excitement and happiness at seeing my team-mates so proud and enthusiastic in the dressing room," he told to FIFA.com. "We were striving for results and, thanks to these two draws, we’ve created a bit of football history, as well as sporting history in the broader sense, in our country." For Dante Rossi the word 'country' takes on a special meaning. Born in Guerrico, a small Argentinian town with fewer than 900 people near Buenos Aires, the 33-year-old defender had to wait almost ten years before obtaining dual nationality via his maternal grandfather from San Marino. "The law here prevented me from obtaining it sooner," he explained. "Thinking back on all my efforts to obtain a nationality of a country that is so close to my heart also made me very emotional. Getting to wear this jersey was a dream. "San Marino has always been a part of my life. I’ve always been curious to learn more about my grandfather's roots, which are also mine. "San Marino is a passionate nation. I always knew it was the oldest republic in the world. I knew its geography and how it’s landlocked in Italy with its famous Monte Titano. I learned its language and its way of life." If San Marino gave a lot to Rossi, then the opposite is also true. Over just five appearances, the he has managed to solidify a defence in real need of fortification. "Having grown up and played in Argentina, I’m obviously steeped in the football played there," he said. "I have this grit, which I think is unique to Argentinian football." Did you know? San Marino striker Adolfo Hirsh (39 caps) is a childhood friend of Dante Rossi. He too grew up in Guerrico.

My idol? Diego Maradona. He was unique and there’ll never be another like him. Among ‘mortals’, I adored Juan Roman Riquelme even though he possessed a different style. He controlled games like no other. Dante Rossi