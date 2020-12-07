FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

Qatar 2022

Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe

(FIFA.com)

07 Dec 2020

A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw
© Foto-net
  • Groups confirmed for UEFA on road to Qatar 2022
  • Holders France to play Ukraine, Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group D
  • Draw conducted as a virtual event in Zurich and was streamed live

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ feels closer for Europe today. After the UEFA preliminary draw took place as a virtual event in Zurich, all 55 teams learned their groups on the road to Qatar 2022.

Reigning World Cup champions France will face Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kazakhstan in Group D, while some other standout matches include Italy and neighbours Switzerland, England and Poland, Netherlands and Turkey, and Iceland and Germany.

Draw results:

RELIVE: UEFA preliminary draw ceremony

See also

RELIVE: UEFA preliminary draw ceremony

All teams within a group will play each other twice in a home-and-away format between March 2020 and November 2021. The ten group winners will qualify directly for Qatar 2022, with the ten runners-up advancing to the play-offs.

Besides the ten runners-up from the group stage, the play-offs will also include the two best group winners from the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 overall ranking that did not qualify directly for Qatar 2022 and did not enter the play-offs as runners-up. The 12 teams will be split into three play-off paths, which will feature single-leg knockout matches in March 2022 to determine the last three European representatives in Qatar.

See also

UEFA Prelininary Competition for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ - Competition format

Explore this topic

Recommended Stories

FIFA World Cup 2022 UEFA Preliminary Draw stage

Qatar 2022

RELIVE: UEFA preliminary draw for Qatar 2022

07 Dec 2020

Cristina Gullón, presenter of the European Preliminary Draw

Qatar 2022

Gullon: Draw role an honour, a thrill and a big responsibility

07 Dec 2020

6 Oct 2001: David Beckham of England celebrates his injury time equalising goal during the World Cup Group 9 Qualifier between England and Greece at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. England sealed qualification after the game ended 2-2.

Qatar 2022

Beckham and Ballack among Europe's showstoppers

07 Dec 2020

Faruk Hadzibegic, Coach of Montenegro 

Qatar 2022

Hadzibegic: Montenegro is at the start of something amazing

04 Dec 2020

Head coach Vladimir Petkovic of Switzerland looks on

Qatar 2022

Petkovic: Switzerland have no reason to fear anyone

04 Dec 2020

Eric Cantona during the France v Bulgaria FIFA World Cup Qualifying Match

Qatar 2022

Legends forged in European qualifiers

06 Dec 2020

Robert Lewandowski of Poland celebrates

Qatar 2022

Europe's World Cup qualifiers in numbers

06 Dec 2020

Albania's head coach Edoardo Reja

Qatar 2022

Reja: Albania have to make qualification our dream

03 Dec 2020