FIFA World Cup 2022™

Asia's second qualifying round resumes action after 18 months

Twelve spots in Round 3 will be determined over the coming weeks

Korea DPR's recent withdrawal leaves Group H in the balance

All eyes across Asia will be on the continent's second round of qualifying for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ which resumes on Friday after an 18-month delay due to Covid-19. With Korea DPR having recently announced their withdrawal from this campaign, 39 teams will compete across 57 matches from 28 May to 15 June for a place in the next round.

With safety and health remaining the top priority, each group will be staged in a centralised venue. Up for grabs is progression to Round 3 as either a group winner or as one of the four best runners-up. Join FIFA.com as we preview what promises to be a dramatic finale to the round.

Centralised venues

Group A: Suzhou, China

Group B: Kuwait City, Kuwait

Group C: Arad, Riffa and Isa Town, Bahrain

Group D: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Group E: Doha, Qatar

Group F: Chiba, Osaka and Suita, Japan

Group G: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Group H: Goyang, Korea Republic

The match

IR Iran-Bahrain, Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa, 7 June

This match is likely to be pivotal as both teams chase the automatic qualifying spot for Group C. IR Iran, Asia's second highest-ranked side, are surprisingly found languishing in third after four outings - Team Melli are trailing leaders Iraq and hosts Bahrain by five and three points respectively. Despite having a game in hand, IR Iran's new boss Dragan Skocic is all too aware that his side can't afford to drop further points.

The two sides' historic rivalry adds another layer of intrigue to this showdown. Two decades back, Bahrain drew away and won at home to end IR Iran’s campaign for Korea/Japan 2002. Four years later, the Iranians took revenge with four points against the Bahrainis as they booked passage to Germany 2006. IR Iran will be looking to the goal-scoring form of Karim Ansarifard and Sardar Azmoun, while Bahrain boast the talents of Czech-based striker Abdulla Yusuf Helal and Mahdi Al Humaidan - the latter earning the penalty which yielded the only goal in the pair’s first-leg meeting.