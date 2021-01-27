With less than two years to go before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ takes place, two tournament venues will be given a global showcase when Ahmad Bin Ali and Education City stage the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™.

The club champions from five of football’s six continental confederations, along with Qatar Stars League holders Al Duhail SC, will contest seven matches to determine the best club side in the world. The tournament will take place from 4-11 February – two months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auckland City, who were nominated to represent the Oceania region at Qatar 2020, withdrew from the competition because of COVID-19 quarantine measures required by authorities in New Zealand. The tournament will provide a fresh opportunity for Qatar to test the readiness of these two venues, in particular Ahmad Bin Ali, which was inaugurated on 18 December when it hosted the 48th Amir Cup final between Al Sadd SC and Al Arabi SC.

In addition, the tournament will highlight Qatar’s compact nature. Ahmad Bin Ali and Education City are within close proximity of one another, along with accommodation and tourist sites throughout the country. They are also easily accessible via the Doha Metro Green Line, with stations within walking distance of each stadium. As well as offering a seamless experience for players, fans and officials, the tournament provides a preview of what fans can expect when Qatar hosts the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world in 2022.

Here, we take a closer look at the two stadiums which will host matches during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020.