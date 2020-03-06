The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), FIFA and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC have received special recognition from Qatar Green Building Council (QGBC) after jointly delivering the Sustainability Strategy for Qatar 2022.

Eng. Bodour Al Meer, the SC’s Sustainability & Environmental Senior Manager, received the QGBC Special Award during the Qatar Sustainability Awards 2020. The award was presented by H.E. Issa Al Mohannadi, Chairman, QGBC, and Meshal Al Shamari, Director, QGBC.

Al Meer said: “Sustainability has been at the core of our planning and preparations for 2022 from the very beginning. We want to ensure that this tournament acts as a catalyst for significant long-term contributions to sustainability in Qatar and the region.

“The strategy we developed in collaboration with FIFA aims to maximise our tournament’s positive impact from preparation, to staging and legacy activities. We are proud to be receiving this award – it’s testament to our hard work in developing a strategy which benefits Qatar, the region and the world.”