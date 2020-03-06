The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), FIFA and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC have received special recognition from Qatar Green Building Council (QGBC) after jointly delivering the Sustainability Strategy for Qatar 2022.
Eng. Bodour Al Meer, the SC’s Sustainability & Environmental Senior Manager, received the QGBC Special Award during the Qatar Sustainability Awards 2020. The award was presented by H.E. Issa Al Mohannadi, Chairman, QGBC, and Meshal Al Shamari, Director, QGBC.
Al Meer said: “Sustainability has been at the core of our planning and preparations for 2022 from the very beginning. We want to ensure that this tournament acts as a catalyst for significant long-term contributions to sustainability in Qatar and the region.
“The strategy we developed in collaboration with FIFA aims to maximise our tournament’s positive impact from preparation, to staging and legacy activities. We are proud to be receiving this award – it’s testament to our hard work in developing a strategy which benefits Qatar, the region and the world.”
Developed by the SC, FIFA and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Sustainability Strategy is a first of its kind sustainability strategy for a FIFA World Cup™, as it is a joint strategy between the host nation and FIFA. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2018-2022, as well as 11 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the strategy applies to all functional areas and projects involved in the preparations for and staging of the tournament, along with post-event activities.
Five sustainability commitments have been defined to deliver that vision:
- to develop human capital and safeguard workers' rights
- to provide an inclusive tournament experience
- to catalyse economic developmen
- to deliver innovative environmental solutions
- to set an example of good governance and ethical business practices.
Al Meer added: “A massive amount of work went into preparing a sustainability strategy which utilises the unique elements of the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world. On behalf of everyone involved, including colleagues from the SC, FIFA and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, a huge thank you to QGBC for this recognition.”
Organised by QGBC, the Qatar Sustainability Awards aim to recognise the efforts, commitment and contributions of individuals, institutions and organisations in furthering sustainable development and environmental protection in Qatar and beyond.