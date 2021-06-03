Concacaf FIFA World Cup qualifiers resumed after two month break

Matches over the coming week will conclude Round 1

Follow all the action as it happens on the road to Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifiers returned on Wednesday in the North, Central America and Caribbean region following on from March’s opening action. There were clear winners across the board with Puerto Rico and Cuba amongst the goals, while tiny Montserrat recorded their first-ever World Cup victory.

Only the group leader will progress when Round 1 concludes next Tuesday following a busy week of action. FIFA.com reviews the action as five matches took place across the six groups.

Dominica 3-0 Anguilla

Montserrat 4-0 US Virgin Islands

Cuba 5-0 British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands 1-3 Aruba

Puerto Rico 7-0 Bahamas

There were smiles in neutral Guatemala City for Cuba as their 11-match winless run in World Cup qualifying came to a goal-laden conclusion. A four-goal second-half onslaught completed a 5-0 win over British Virgin Islands for Leones del Caribe who were in the World Cup winner’s circle for the first time since 2008.