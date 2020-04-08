Rising star Osvaldo Haay was 2019 SEA Games joint top-scorer

Persija forward is among Indonesia’s hottest prospects

Headhunted for Persija by legendary Bambang Pamungkas

The world is in lockdown and football events are suspended, but the globe’s footballers are not just sitting idly doing nothing.

Quite the contrary with many players staying busy by doing whatever is possible to help fight COVID-19. In Indonesia, young Osvaldo Haay is drawing the attention of media and fans alike by quickly adapting to the changes with a new mode of working.

The 22-year-old Persija Jakarta forward has trained at home since the suspension of Indonesia Liga 1 two weeks ago. For him, self-discipline is always the key to success.

"It is difficult to keep up the usual training outside considering the current circumstances," Haay told FIFA.com. "So in order to maintain fitness, I have switched to core training at home. In addition to that, I do passing training to maintain the touch of the ball with my brother and nephew."

Haay may not be a familiar name just yet, even in Asia. However, the talented striker is among the hottest prospects in his country following his tournament top-scorer performances in December's 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Haay was on target eight times as Indonesia’s U-23 team won silver.

"Thank God I did what I could to help our team reach the final in this competition," he said, reflecting on the memorable campaign. “It [finishing as the tournament top-scorer] is indeed a huge boost to my confidence. It will encourage me to work harder and become a better player."