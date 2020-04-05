The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ saw Portugal and Spain face off for only the second time in the event’s history, the first being their quarter-final at South Africa 2010 settled in La Roja’s favour by a David Villa strike. This time both teams played their part in a thrilling, end-to-end Group B encounter, which saw a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, Spain twice come from behind, and honours finally even in one of the games of the tournament.

Drawn together in Group B at Russia 2018, the pair went head to head in their opening game. Portugal required a play-off to reach the tournament despite having been crowned European champions only two years earlier . Spain, meanwhile, were still in the process of rebuilding after the disappointment of Brazil 2014. Nonetheless, the vibes were good following a trouble-free qualifying campaign – at least until 48 hours before kick-off, when head coach Julen Lopetegui was sensationally dismissed and then-sporting director Fernando Hierro appointed in his place.

The star

Kicking off his fourth World Cup campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo turned in arguably his finest performance to date in the competition. The Selecção das Quinas captain weighed in with three goals from just four shots to secure a point against Spain. His finishing aside, the striker also contributed to the build-up play, drove his side forward and was a threat on the break.

His hat-trick was Portugal’s third at a World Cup after those of Eusebio (1966) and Pauleta (2002).

What they said

"I’m lucky that Cristiano is Portuguese, because he’s the best player in the world thanks to his physical strength, extraordinary technique and, above all, mental fortitude. It was he who dragged the team back into the game when we went behind."

Portugal coach Fernando Santos

"We should be very proud of the lads and how we overcame the obstacles the match presented us and twice came from behind. We demonstrated character, commitment, pride and personality... A mature team."

Spain coach Fernando Hierro