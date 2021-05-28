Japan beat Myanmar 10-0 to reach the third round of AFC World Cup qualifiers

Yuya Osako grabbed the headlines with a five-goal haul

Hajime Moriyasu’s side have scored 37 goals without reply in Group F

Japan have cruised through to the third round of Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ after a resounding 10-0 win over an under-strength Myanmar side in Chiba.

Yuya Osako scored five and Takumi Minamino bagged a brace as the Samurai Blue – 14-0 winners against Mongolia in their last World Cup qualifier – delivered another ruthless, double-figures demolition job.

Hidemasa Morita, Daichi Kamada and Ko Itakura were also on target in a victory that further cemented Japan’s position at the summit of Group F, a section in which they have won all six matches by an aggregate score of 37-0.