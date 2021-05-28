- Japan beat Myanmar 10-0 to reach the third round of AFC World Cup qualifiers
- Yuya Osako grabbed the headlines with a five-goal haul
- Hajime Moriyasu’s side have scored 37 goals without reply in Group F
Japan have cruised through to the third round of Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ after a resounding 10-0 win over an under-strength Myanmar side in Chiba.
Yuya Osako scored five and Takumi Minamino bagged a brace as the Samurai Blue – 14-0 winners against Mongolia in their last World Cup qualifier – delivered another ruthless, double-figures demolition job.
Hidemasa Morita, Daichi Kamada and Ko Itakura were also on target in a victory that further cemented Japan’s position at the summit of Group F, a section in which they have won all six matches by an aggregate score of 37-0.
2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Japan vs Myanmar
-
Takumi Minamino of Japan celebrates scoring
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Takumi Minamino (3rd L) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's first goal with his team mates during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring his side's fourth and hat trick goal with his team mate Takumi Minamino
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring his side's fourth and hat trick goal with his team mate Takumi Minamino during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hidemasa Morita of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Maung Maung Win of Myanmar
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Hidemasa Morita of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Maung Maung Win of Myanmar during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring his side's third goal
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Yuya Osako (2nd R) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's third goal with his team mate Yuto Nagatomo (1st R) during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mg Mg Lwin of Myanmar controls the ball under pressure of Hiroki Sakai and Wataru Endo of Japan
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Mg Mg Lwin of Myanmar controls the ball under pressure of Hiroki Sakai and Wataru Endo of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
David Htan of Myanmar controls the ball under pressure of Takumi Minamino of Japan
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: David Htan of Myanmar controls the ball under pressure of Takumi Minamino of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Japan v Myanmar - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Maya Yoshida of Japan in action during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Takumi Minamino of Japan runs with the ball to score his side's first goal
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Takumi Minamino of Japan runs with the ball to score his side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Takumi Minamino of Japan celebrates scoring his side's first goal with his team mate Ko Itakura
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Takumi Minamino (L) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's first goal with his team mate Ko Itakura (R) during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Daichi Kamada of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Maung Maung Win of Myanmar
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Daichi Kamada of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Maung Maung Win of Myanmar during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Maya Yoshida of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Win Naing Tun of Myanmar
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Maya Yoshida of Japan controls the ball under pressure of Win Naing Tun of Myanmar during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Japan v Myanmar - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Mg Mg Lwin of Myanmar and Ko Itakura of Japan compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lar Din Maw Yar of Myanmar is challenged by Wataru Endo of Japan
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Lar Din Maw Yar of Myanmar is challenged by Wataru Endo of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lar Din Maw Yar of Myanmar and Wataru Endo of Japan compete for the ball
28 May 2021
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Lar Din Maw Yar of Myanmar and Wataru Endo of Japan compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Hajime Moriyasu had named an entirely European-based squad for the match, with domestic players unavailable, and five-goal Osako was just one of the players who grabbed the opportunity to impress.
Japan have now won nine of their last ten internationals and will head into their next fixture with Tajikistan on 7 June relaxed, confident and already looking ahead to the challenges that the third round will pose.
Myanmar, meanwhile, remain four points adrift of Tajikistan in fourth place, and will face Kyrgyz Republic – one point ahead of them in third – on 11 June.