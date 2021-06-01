Brandon Fernandes was a key creative outlet as FC Goa became Indian champions

Brilliant club form continued in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign

Attacker aims to help national team to positive results in the race for Qatar 2022

Should Brandon Fernandes translate his excellent club form to the international stage in Asia's qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™, India's chances of reviving their fortunes will be greatly enhanced.

Igor Stimac's Blue Tigers registered just three points from the opening five outings in the second qualifying round, disappointing results which has them hanging in by a thread in fourth place in an intriguing Group E which also features Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. While only a freak series of results will see India revive their Qatar 2022 hopes, they have much to play for with the campaign also doubling as qualifiers for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

India, though, can count on the red-hot form of Fernandes to provide some much-needed thrust and drive. Indeed, the diminutive midfielder enters this month’s matches on the back of a hugely successful season with FC Goa in the Indian Super League, where he provided seven assists - the highest among all Indian players – to help his side to the domestic title and seal a maiden appearance in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

He continued his creative form in the club’s Asian debut, setting up two goals, firstly in a 2-1 loss to Persepolis and then in a 1-1 draw against Al Rayyan as Goa finished a respectable third in their group. Now Fernandes has the opportunity to test his ability again on the international stage as Doha hosts this month's finale to Group E.

"My motive is to give my 100 per cent in every match," the 26-year-old told FIFA.com in a recent exclusive interview. "We all know what opponents we are facing. But it is must-win scenarios for us and we expect nothing less than the best. Realistically, I hope we can obtain at least six or seven points from the remaining games.

“We have a very good squad, young and energetic. We are doing well under coach Stimac. The mindset is to improve and get better in every session. He has been giving us good support. He tries to guide and motivate us all on and off field.”