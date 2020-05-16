Twin challenges for Osama Omari with Syria

Midfielder is based in Qatar where he hopes to appear at World Cup

He has led the Eagles of Qasioun to top of their group in Asian qualifiers

The word ‘impossible’ is not one you will find in Osama Omari's dictionary. The talented midfielder aspires to lead Syria to their maiden FIFA World Cup in two years’ time in Qatar, the country where he plays his club football with Al-Kharaitiyat.

Omari and his team-mates are determined to emulate and, hopefully, eclipse their performance from the Asian qualifiers for Russia 2018, when they managed to make the play-offs only to lose to Australia.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Malaysia, Syria moved tantalisingly close to an intercontinental play-off berth when Omar Al Somah gave Ayman Hakeem’s charges the lead. However, a brace from Socceroo legend Tim Cahill shattered Syria’s dreams and secured his side a 3-2 aggregate win and a showdown with Honduras.

In an exclusive interview with FIFA.com, Omari recalled that valiant effort from 2017: "We had several key absences and had to play two games in ten days. Moreover, we had to travel quite a distance from Malaysia, where we played the first leg, to Sydney for the return.

"Our coach Ayman Hakeem could only count on 11 players, which took its toll on us. Moreover, we were reduced to ten men when Mahmoud Al Mawas was sent off four minutes into the first period of extra time,” he added.

Omari, who scored four goals during the Russia 2018 qualifiers, said: “We played very well and learned many lessons from that. Now I hope we can make Qatar 2022.”