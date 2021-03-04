Allan Okello plays in Algeria but dreams of a move to Europe

He believes Uganda can reach the next FIFA World Cup

They have been grouped with Mali, Kenya and Rwanda

Allan Okello wasted no time in making a name for himself in the Ugandan Premier League with Kampala Capital City Authority. After joining the club’s training academy at 15, he made his professional debut while still 16 and went on to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup 2016/17. In three years with KCCA, Okello racked up 39 goals in 112 matches, putting him on the radar of many North African clubs, including several from Morocco and Egypt.

Despite some financially enticing offers, the forward finally opted for Algeria’s Paradou Athletic Club, who have a good reputation in Europe thanks in particular to their youth academy. Indeed, three members of the Algeria side – Youcef Atal and Hicham Boudaoui (Nice) and Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Monchengladbach) – that won the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 came through the ranks at Paradou.

FIFA.com began by asking Uganda’s rising star why he had decided on Paradou. "Like all African players, my dream is to have a career in Europe. I could have chosen another destination, but Paradou AC sell more players to clubs on the Old Continent than any other side in Algeria.

"It's a great springboard to make a name for yourself abroad. Just in the last two years, the club have sold three players to European sides, and so I’m working hard to be among the next ones to go there."

Like many English speakers, Okello has had his share of difficulties in a country where Arabic and French are predominantly spoken.

"When I arrived in Algeria, it was difficult for me, as I had to adapt to the style of play and overcome the language barrier," he said. "Now things are starting to improve. I’ve learned a few words and studied the language to let me communicate with my team-mates. Initially, I couldn't express myself and didn't understand anything. Now, I’m in the ideal situation – I'm an integral part of the team, I feel good on the pitch and I can build my self-confidence.

"The Algerian championship is really very professional, unlike what I've experienced before. It allows you to evolve very quickly and can open doors to European football."