Three places in Concacaf’s final qualifying round up for grabs

Six contenders to face off in three two-legged ties

St. Kitts and Nevis and Curaçao aiming to spring further surprises

With barely time to catch their breath: the six North, Central America and Caribbean zone teams that advanced to the region’s second qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are gearing up for their next challenge.

The sextet have been put into three pairings to contest a home-and-away tie, with the winners progressing to the eight-team final round. There, alongside Costa Rica, USA, Honduras, Jamaica and Mexico, they will do battle for Concacaf’s 3.5 World Cup berths.

FIFA.com previews the three high-stakes fixtures that make up the second round.

St. Kitts and Nevis - El Salvador

St. Kitts and Nevis have undoubtedly been one of the revelations of these qualifiers. Heading into the final matchday in Group F, they had already secured their passage with three wins from three and no goals conceded.

However, facing them now is an El Salvador side that also showcased their attacking prowess in the opening round. Moreover, the Central American nation has World Cup pedigree, having twice before graced football’s flagship event.

Their standout player is perhaps David Rugamas, who has top scored for them in this campaign with six goals – and that despite not being an automatic starter.

That said, St. Kitts and Nevis are a team capable of varying their play without conceding goals. Indeed, they have scored the fewest goals (8) of the six qualified teams, meaning El Salvador will have their work cut out to unlock their well-drilled defence.