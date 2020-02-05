Neymar raves about Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

He evaluates the trophy hopes of Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain

He reveals his favourite sportsmen, TV shows and food

The kid with cosmic artistry was making headlines as a 13-year-old.

Real Madrid seduced him to Spain and laid on the VIP treatment; he got to meet David Beckham, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane and watched matches in Florentino Perez’s executive box during a three-week stay. Santos unleashed a counter-punch KO by offering a $470,00 signing-on fee – a mind-blowing figure for someone in his early teens – and a fat salary for him to join their youth system.

Pele, Romario and Robinho all predicted Neymar would become one of the world’s top players and, for around a decade, he has been. But as he turns 28 today, is the Mogi das Cruzes native in the form of his life?

His figures since December’s start suggest so: 20 combined goals and assists in 11 appearances – ten of which were victories, the other a draw. – while one could make a 90-minute highlight reel of his indecipherable tricks.

FIFA.com caught up with Neymar to discuss Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League chances, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and, of course, Brazil as their bid to land at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ approaches lift-off.

FIFA.com: Neymar, you got injured on the eve of the Copa America. Rather than enjoy some rare holidays, you chose to passionately support the team at every game. Can you tell us about this decision?

Neymar: It was really difficult to be out of the Copa America because of everything I went through. I did my recuperation in Brazil and seized the opportunity to follow my team-mates. I put being a player aside and became a supporter like millions of other Brazilians. It was incredible and reminded me of my childhood days when I went to the stadium with my dad.