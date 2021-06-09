Saad Natiq played for Iraq at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2013

He also faced a Brazilian side containing Neymar at Rio 2016

His aim is now to help Iraq return to the World Cup after a long absence

Thirty-five years have passed since Iraq debuted at the FIFA World Cup™. That team was spearheaded by the late Ahmed Radi, who beat none other than Belgium’s Jean-Marie Pfaff to score the country's one and only goal at football’s premier event.

Now, three-and-a-half decades on, a new generation of Iraqis believe they can end the team's long hiatus. With two matchdays remaining in the second round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar2022™, the Lions of Mesopotamia lead the way in Group C.

Srecko Katanec's side face Hong Kong next Friday then IR Iran on Tuesday 15 June in a fascinating duel that will most likely determine who tops the group and qualifies directly for the third and decisive qualifying round.

As well as a potent attack headed by Mohanad Ali, the Slovenian coach will be counting on his formidable rearguard for the next two games. With only three goals conceded in six fixtures, Iraq unsurprisingly boast the meanest defence in the group.

Defender Saad Natiq, who played the first five group games before missing the last one against Cambodia due to suspension, returns to the side. He found time to chat with FIFA.comabout Iraq's dreams of reaching the next World Cup in Qatar.

"We’re top of the group so have a good chance of securing qualification [for the next round] in the next two matches," he says of his team’s chances.

"We had a good period of preparation with the squad all together and contesting two friendlies. Right now, the team are in top form, so I hope we can perform to a good level in these two fixtures to make the Iraqi fans happy.

"The role of the coach has been key, because he’s worked a lot on how we set up at the back, giving us the best defensive record in the group. This motivates us to continue pushing ourselves to maintain that level," added the 27-year-old.