Adama Traore won the adidas Golden Ball at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Five years on and having recovered from serious injury, he is thinking big again

Monaco playmaker aiming to take Mali to the World Cup for the first time

Most footballers dream of going down in the history of their sport. Young Mali playmaker Adama Traore is no exception, having already left his mark on the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Like Lionel Messi in 2005, Sergio Aguero in 2007 and Paul Pogba in 2013, he won the competition’s adidas Golden Ball in 2015.

“I was very proud to follow in the footsteps of stars like them,” he told FIFA.com. “Not many people can say they’ve won that award. I’m aware, though, that my career doesn’t compare to theirs. All the same, it’s a source of motivation for me and it pushes me to work even harder to win new trophies.”

Name: Adama Traore

Date of birth: 28 June 1995

Club: AS Monaco (on loan to Metz)

Position: Playmaker

Caps: 15 (4 goals)

That coveted accolade, which Traore collected after helping Mali take third place in the tournament, was his last to date. It is a barren run that owes nothing to a lack of ambition or talent and everything to the fates conspiring against him. Within a few weeks of his impressive New Zealand 2015 campaign, and after signing for French club AS Monaco, the high-flying Eagle suffered a serious ankle injury.

“I’ve been through some tough times since that injury,” said the midfielder, who played only 15 games between 2016 and 2019. “It’s been a long, long way back to full fitness and it’s only been this season that I’ve started to feel good and get my form back.”

In a loan spell with Metz, he has played more matches this year than in the previous three. In the process, he showed he has not lost his gift for the game.