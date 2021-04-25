FIFA World Cup 2022™

Qatar will host the FIFA Arab Cup™ later this year, with the draw for the tournament taking place at Katara Opera House on Tuesday, 27 April at 21:00 Doha time. Twenty-three national teams will compete for the trophy, with matches set to be played at six FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ venues. The tournament is regarded as a final rehearsal for the first World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world, which will take place from 21 November to 18 December 2022. Ahead of the draw, qatar2022.qa caught up with a number of Qatar Legacy Ambassadors to discuss the tournament and its significance ahead of the World Cup. Wael Gomaa, regarded as one of Africa’s best defenders of all time, said: “Firstly, the Arab Cup will provide the Qatar 2022 organisers with an important final test of stadiums and all the related infrastructure that will play a key role in hosting a successful World Cup. “Secondly, Arab teams from Africa can use the tournament as a welcome opportunity to test their squads for the African Cup of Nations set to take place in early 2022, whereas those Asian countries which end up qualifying for the World Cup can use the tournament to prepare themselves for the big stage,” Gomaa added. “Thirdly, there are the social implications of the Arab Cup, in that the tournament will unite fans and teams from across the Arab region, something that no other football competition has been able to do at this scale in the recent past.”

Khalid Salman, who famously scored a hat-trick for Qatar against Brazil at the 1981 FIFA World Youth Championship, believes the Arab Cup will provide some highly anticipated clashes. “We will have current and former continental champions mixing it up with up-and-coming teams – it will be an exciting tournament and one that shows teams from the Arab region in the best possible light,” said Salman. “And to play the tournament at World Cup stadiums while benefiting from World Cup infrastructure, including the transport network, training sites and top-class accommodation, will make it even more special.” For Ibrahim Khalfan, another Qatari football legend, the FIFA Arab Cup™ will be the culmination of an important year for the next World Cup hosts. “The Qatar national team is in the midst of what will be a very formative few months in its preparations. Playing in the European qualifiers, along with their debut in the Gold Cup, will provide key experiences for their growth as a squad,” said Khalfan. “The Arab Cup will provide yet another important experience before the World Cup and comes as part of a comprehensive plan put in place by the Qatar Football Association to prepare our team for the big stage.”