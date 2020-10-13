- Brazil and Argentina the only nations with a 100 per cent record after matchday 2
- Comebacks and added-time goals a theme as Colombia earn late draw in Chile
- FIFA.com reviews South America's latest action on the road to Qatar 2022
South American qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ continued on Tuesday with a full roster of five matches, each of which produced either a late winner or stoppage-time goals. Brazil and Argentina were both forced to come from behind to collect victory and sit top of the standings with six points each.
Peru briefly harboured hopes of a famous home win over Brazil when they took the lead on the hour-mark in the only match between two Russia 2018 participants. But Neymar struck twice more completing a hat-trick as Brazil prevailed 4-2.
Argentina needed to rely on a 79th-minute winner from substitute Joaquin Correa to deny Bolivia and end their 15-year drought in La Paz.
The most drama was reserved for Santiago as Radamel Falcao turned home from close range in added-time leaving Chile just short of a much-needed win. La Roja had come from behind to lead thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal.
Paraguay inflicted late pain on an unlucky Venezuela as Gaston Gimenez netted the only goal of the game five minutes from full time.
Ecuador secured a crushing 4-2 win over visiting Uruguay whose only two goals came late on from Luiz Suarez.
FULL TIME
Bolivia 1-2 Argentina
Ecuador 4-2 Uruguay
Venezuela 0-1 Paraguay
Peru 2-4 Brazil
Chile 2-2 Colombia
FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America (13 October 2020)
-
Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fourth goal of his team
14 Oct 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fourth goal of his team during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Paolo Aguilar-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Peru v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Players of Peru and Brazil line up before a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Peru v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: AndrÃ© Carrillo of Peru celebrates the first goal of his team during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Paolo Aguilar-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Miguel Trauco of Peru gestures during a match between Peru and Brazil
14 Oct 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Miguel Trauco of Peru gestures during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Advíncula of Peru eyes the ball
14 Oct 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Luis Advíncula of Peru eyes the ball during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ricardo Gareca Coach of Peru gives instructions
14 Oct 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Ricardo Gareca Coach of Peru gives instructions during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Renato Tapia of Peru celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team
14 Oct 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Renato Tapia of Peru celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates the first goal of his team
14 Oct 2020
LIMA, PERU - OCTOBER 13: Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates the first goal of his team with a penalty kick during a match between Peru and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Lima on October 13, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lucas Ocampos, Nicolas Otamendi, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina cool off
13 Oct 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: (FROM L TO R) Lucas Ocampos , NicolÃ¡s Otamendi, Lionel Messi and NicolÃ¡s Tagliafico of Argentina cool off before a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Javier Mamani/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Argentina and Bolivia line up before a match
13 Oct 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: Players of Argentina and Bolivia line up before a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Javier Mamani/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A man waves a Bolivian flag from a building next to Hernando Siles Stadium
13 Oct 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: A man waves a Bolivian flag from a building next to Hernando Siles Stadium before a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. All games are played behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Juan Karita-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi heads the ball against Bolivia
13 Oct 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13:Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina heads the ball during a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Juan Karita-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lionel Scaloni coach of Argentina shouts instructions
13 Oct 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: Lionel Scaloni coach of Argentina shouts instructions during a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores,La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Martin Alipaz-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Cesar Farías Coach of Bolivia talks to Lionel Messi
13 Oct 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: Cesar Farías Coach of Bolivia talks to Lionel Messi of Argentina during a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Juan Karita-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Joaquin Correa #9 celebrates after scoring the second goal
13 Oct 2020
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 13: Joaquin Correa #9 celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team with Lionel Messi during a match between Bolivia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles on October 13, 2020 in Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Juan Karita-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ecuador players stretch before kick-off against Uruguay
13 Oct 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Pervis EstupiÃ±an of Ecuador and teammates stretch during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Jose Jacome - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Suarez of Uruguay warms up before a match between Ecuador and Uruguay
13 Oct 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Luis Suarez of Uruguay warms up before a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ecuador v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Oscar Tabarez head coach of Uruguay greets Gustavo Alfaro head coach of Ecuador before a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay runs for the ball with Romario Ibarra of Ecuador
13 Oct 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay runs for the ball with Romario Ibarra of Ecuador during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ecuador v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
13 Oct 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Moises Caicedo of Ecuador heads the ball to score the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Moises Caicedo of Ecuador celebrates
13 Oct 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Moises Caicedo of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Xavier Arreaga of Ecuador and Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay run for the ball
13 Oct 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Xavier Arreaga of Ecuador and Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay run for the ball during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Jose Jacome - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ecuador v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Luis Suarez of Uruguay takes a penalty kick to score the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Jose Jacome - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: General view of the stadium prior to a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Players of Chile sing the national anthem prior to a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Esteban Felix-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Jefferson Lerma of Colombia celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with teammates during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: James RodrÃguez of Colombia and Alexis SÃ¡nchez of Chile compete for the ball during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Esteban Felix-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Arturo Vidal of Chile takes a penalty kick to score the equalizing goal during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Alexis SÃ¡nchez of Chile scores the the second goal of his team against Camilo Vargas of Colombia during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alexis Sánchez of Chile celebrates with teammate Arturo Vidal
14 Oct 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Alexis Sánchez of Chile celebrates with teammate Arturo Vidal after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Claudio Reyes - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
14 Oct 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Radamel Falcao of Colombia celebrates after scoring the the second goal of his team with teammate James RodrÃguez during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Radamel Falcao García of Colombia celebrates after scoring the second goal
14 Oct 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Radamel Falcao García of Colombia celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Claudio Reyes - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Radamel Falcao García of Colombia greets Arturo Vidal of Chile
14 Oct 2020
SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 13: Radamel Falcao García of Colombia greets Arturo Vidal of Chile after a match between Chile and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on October 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Claudio Reyes - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Did you know?
- The last time Bolivia hosted Argentina in World Cup qualifying they defeated La Albiceleste 2-0 on 28 March 2017 on the road to Russia 2018 — that was also Argentina's last defeat in World Cup qualifying
- Both encounters between Ecuador and Uruguay in Russia 2018 qualifying ended as 2-1 results.
- Venezuela are the only CONMEBOL nation yet to qualify for the World Cup.
- Peru's appearance at Russia 2018 was their first World Cup participation since Spain 1982.
- Chile and Colombia's match is the only fixture of Matchday 2 to feature two teams in the top 20 on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.