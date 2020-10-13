Brazil and Argentina the only nations with a 100 per cent record after matchday 2

Comebacks and added-time goals a theme as Colombia earn late draw in Chile

FIFA.com reviews South America's latest action on the road to Qatar 2022

South American qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ continued on Tuesday with a full roster of five matches, each of which produced either a late winner or stoppage-time goals. Brazil and Argentina were both forced to come from behind to collect victory and sit top of the standings with six points each.

Peru briefly harboured hopes of a famous home win over Brazil when they took the lead on the hour-mark in the only match between two Russia 2018 participants. But Neymar struck twice more completing a hat-trick as Brazil prevailed 4-2.

Argentina needed to rely on a 79th-minute winner from substitute Joaquin Correa to deny Bolivia and end their 15-year drought in La Paz.

The most drama was reserved for Santiago as Radamel Falcao turned home from close range in added-time leaving Chile just short of a much-needed win. La Roja had come from behind to lead thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal.

Paraguay inflicted late pain on an unlucky Venezuela as Gaston Gimenez netted the only goal of the game five minutes from full time.

Ecuador secured a crushing 4-2 win over visiting Uruguay whose only two goals came late on from Luiz Suarez.

FULL TIME