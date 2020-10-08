FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

South America

Argentina, Uruguay edge wins as South American qualifiers begin

08 Oct 2020

 Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring
© Getty Images
  • South American qualifying for Qatar 2022 kicked-off on Thursday
  • Wins for Uruguay and Argentina; Paraguay and Peru in action-packed draw
  • Review all the action as it happened with FIFA.com

The road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ officially got underway in South America on Thursday.

Arguably the world's most arduous and competitive of all continental journeys duly delivered, with three tightly contested matches and superstar names on the scoresheet.

Luis Suarez had the honour of scoring the first goal in Qatar 2022 South American zone qualifiers. His penalty was cancelled out by Chile captain Alexis Sanchez soon after the break in Montevideo, but Uruguay snatched all three points with a dramatic Maxi Gomez winner three minutes into added time.

There was similar late drama amid a second-half goal flurry in Asuncion. Substitute Angel Romero netted a double within 15 minutes for Paraguay, but Peru's Andre Carrillo scored at each end of the second period - the latter with just five minutes remaining - to ensure the Russia 2018 participants avoided defeat in their opening Qatar 2022 qualifier.

In Buenos Aires, meanwhile, Lionel Messi once again grabbed the headlines as his lone early penalty proved enough for Argentina to edge victory over Ecuador. The Argentina skipper slotted home in the 13th-minute as the two-time world champions made a low-key start to their campaign at an eerily quiet Bombonera.

FINAL SCORES

Paraguay 2-2 Peru
Uruguay 2-1 Chile
Argentina 1-0 Ecuador

South American Qatar 2022 qualifiers (8 October)

  • Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Martín Campaña

    Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Martín Campaña

    09 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Martín Campaña at the end of a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view of the Centenario stadium

    General view of the Centenario stadium

    08 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: General view of the stadium prior to a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay enter the pitch

    Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay enter the pitch

    08 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay enter the pitch prior to a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Oscar Washington Tabárez coach of Uruguay looks on

    Oscar Washington Tabárez coach of Uruguay looks on

    08 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Oscar Washington Tabárez coach of Uruguay looks on before a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Uruguay v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Uruguay v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    08 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Arturo Vidal of Chile sings the national anthem prior to a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Uruguay v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Uruguay v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    08 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Referee Eber Aquino Gaona checks the VAR during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring

    Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring

    08 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Alexis Sanchez #7 of Chile celebrates with teammates

    Alexis Sanchez #7 of Chile celebrates with teammates

    09 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Alexis Sanchez #7 of Chile celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raul Martinez -Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Arturo Vidal of Chile reacts during a match

    Arturo Vidal of Chile reacts during a match

    09 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Arturo Vidal of Chile reacts during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Matilde Campodonico-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring

    Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring

    09 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Matilde Campodonico-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nicolás Diaz of Chile reacts after suffering an injury

    Nicolás Diaz of Chile reacts after suffering an injury

    09 Oct 2020

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Nicolás Diaz of Chile reacts after suffering an injury during a match between Uruguay and Chile as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Centenario Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Matilde Campodonico-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    08 Oct 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Police officers stand outside Defensores del Chaco stadium before a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Paraguay gather during warmups

    Players of Paraguay gather during warmups

    08 Oct 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Players of Paraguay gather during warmups before a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    08 Oct 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Gaston Gimenez of Paraguay fights for the ball with Christian Cueva and Miguel Trauco of Peru during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    09 Oct 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Andre Carrillo of Peru celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    08 Oct 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Eduardo Berizzo head coach of Paraguay gives instructions to Alberto Espinola of Paraguay during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Dario Lezcano of Paraguay fights for the ball with Carlos Zambrano of Peru 

    Dario Lezcano of Paraguay fights for the ball with Carlos Zambrano of Peru 

    08 Oct 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Dario Lezcano of Paraguay fights for the ball with Carlos Zambrano of Peru during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jefferson Farfan of Peru attempts to score 

    Jefferson Farfan of Peru attempts to score 

    09 Oct 2020

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - OCTOBER 08: Jefferson Farfan of Peru attempts to score during a match between Paraguay and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 08, 2020 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    08 Oct 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: General view of empty tribunes of La Bombonera (Alberto J. Armando Stadium) before a match between Argentina and Ecuador to be played behind closed doors as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up

    Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up

    09 Oct 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up before a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring

     Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring

    09 Oct 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team with a penalty kick during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    09 Oct 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Robert Arboleda of Ecuador reacts after missing a chance of goal during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Rodrigo de Paul of Argentina competes for the ball with Pervis Estupinián of Ecuado

    Rodrigo de Paul of Argentina competes for the ball with Pervis Estupinián of Ecuado

    09 Oct 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: Rodrigo de Paul of Argentina competes for the ball with Pervis Estupinián of Ecuador during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

    09 Oct 2020

    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 08: NicolÃ¡s Otamendi of Argentina reacts during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Agustin Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 24
  • Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Martín Campaña
  • General view of the Centenario stadium
  • Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay enter the pitch
  • Oscar Washington Tabárez coach of Uruguay looks on
  • Uruguay v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Uruguay v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring
  • Alexis Sanchez #7 of Chile celebrates with teammates
  • Arturo Vidal of Chile reacts during a match
  • Maximiliano Gomez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring
  • Nicolás Diaz of Chile reacts after suffering an injury
  • Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Players of Paraguay gather during warmups
  • Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Paraguay v Peru - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Dario Lezcano of Paraguay fights for the ball with Carlos Zambrano of Peru 
  • Jefferson Farfan of Peru attempts to score 
  • Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up
  •  Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring
  • Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Rodrigo de Paul of Argentina competes for the ball with Pervis Estupinián of Ecuado
  • Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Stars immediately find their range

Luiz Suarez extended his Uruguay national record to 60 international goals in scoring the opener against Chile. It was also another slice of history for the record-breaker as he grabbed the maiden goal in South America's road to Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi is not one to be left behind and the Argentinian megastar did likewise in extending his national record tally to 71. The first-half penalty-spot winner against Ecuador leaves Messi having now scored in five World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Despite failing to take all three points thanks to Peru's late equaliser, Paraguay will be hoping they have turned a corner. La Albirroja had lost four of their past five home World Cup qualifiers, including a hefty 4-1 defeat against Peru during the last qualifying cycle.

Did you know?

  • Paraguay have lost four of their last five home qualifiers (including that 4-1 loss to Peru); it's their worst streak ever in the competition
  • Uruguay have never lost at home to Chile, with 21 wins and seven draws in their 28 matches
  • Twenty of the 23 goals Chile scored in the Russia 2018 qualifiers were scored or assisted by Alexis Sanchez (seven goals, four assists), Arturo Vidal (six goals) or Eduardo Vargas (five goals)
  • Argentina have lost only one of their last eight matches against Ecuador, but that defeat was a shock 2-0 loss in October 2015 at the Monumental
Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring
© Getty Images

Next Up

Friday 9 October

Explore this topic

Recommended Stories

Bolivia celebrate scoring in a 6-1 win over Argentina in South Africa 2010 qualifying

Qatar 2022

Five reasons for green hope

07 Oct 2020

Richarlison celebrates scoring for Brazil with his patented pigeon dance

Qatar 2022

Richarlison: I want to pigeon dance many times at Qatar 2022

06 Oct 2020

Wuilker Farinez of Venezuela celebrates

Qatar 2022

Venezuela banking on the class of 2017

05 Aug 2020

Uruguay's Diego Godin vies with Chile's Eduardo Vargas

Qatar 2022

All eyes on Uruguay-Chile as Portuguese coaches clash

08 Oct 2020