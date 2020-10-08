South American qualifying for Qatar 2022 kicked-off on Thursday

Wins for Uruguay and Argentina; Paraguay and Peru in action-packed draw

Review all the action as it happened with FIFA.com

The road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ officially got underway in South America on Thursday.

Arguably the world's most arduous and competitive of all continental journeys duly delivered, with three tightly contested matches and superstar names on the scoresheet.

Luis Suarez had the honour of scoring the first goal in Qatar 2022 South American zone qualifiers. His penalty was cancelled out by Chile captain Alexis Sanchez soon after the break in Montevideo, but Uruguay snatched all three points with a dramatic Maxi Gomez winner three minutes into added time.

There was similar late drama amid a second-half goal flurry in Asuncion. Substitute Angel Romero netted a double within 15 minutes for Paraguay, but Peru's Andre Carrillo scored at each end of the second period - the latter with just five minutes remaining - to ensure the Russia 2018 participants avoided defeat in their opening Qatar 2022 qualifier.

In Buenos Aires, meanwhile, Lionel Messi once again grabbed the headlines as his lone early penalty proved enough for Argentina to edge victory over Ecuador. The Argentina skipper slotted home in the 13th-minute as the two-time world champions made a low-key start to their campaign at an eerily quiet Bombonera.

FINAL SCORES