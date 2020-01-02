Li Tie is the new China PR manager

Former Everton midfielder replaces Marcello Lippi who resigned in November

He is tasked with guiding China through Asia’s qualifying for Qatar 2022

Former China PR and Everton midfielder Li Tie has been appointed as his nation's new national team manager, filling the void left by Marcello Lippi, the CFA (Chinese Football Association) announced today.

"In order to prepare the national team for Asia's qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ Qatar, CFA have recruited a new national team coach," a statement released by the association read. "As the technical advisers group assessed and recommended, CFA has decided that Li Tie is the national team manager."

42-year-old Li Tie was Lippi's assistant when the Italian took Guangzhou Evergrande to the Chinese Super League and AFC Champions League double in 2013. Li again joined Lippi's coaching staff when he took over the Chinese national team in 2016.

Li left for pastures new in 2017, taking up the reigns at first division side Wuhan Zall who he led to the league title the following season. After Lippi announced his resignation following China's 1-0 loss against Syria in a November World Cup qualifier, Li took over as caretaker coach.

Li's first test in the permanent hotseat will be March's World Cup qualifier at home against the Maldives. China are currently sitting second in Group A, trailing leaders Syria by eight points in a pool which also features Philippines and Guam.

Li played an instrumental role as China booked qualification for their maiden World Cup at Korea/Japan 2002 under Bora Milutinovic.