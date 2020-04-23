Togo qualified for their first FIFA World Cup in 2006, pipping Senegal to the post

The two teams have been drawn in the same Qatar 2022 qualifying group

Togo coach Claude Le Roy discusses his team’s opponents and objectives

In 2006, the Togolese national team made history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup™ for the very first time. However, Les Eperviers were unable to build on that unexpected achievement, and Germany 2006 remains the only time they have performed on football’s biggest stage.

Togo produced an impressive run of results during that qualifying campaign, none more so than a 3-1 home victory over a Senegal side who were regarded as strong favourites to win the group. In the return match in Dakar, the underdogs secured a 2-2 draw that would eventually prove crucial to their topping the pool.

This feat was all the more remarkable given that, just four years earlier, Les Lions de la Teranga had represented Africa with honour during Korea/Japan 2002, after losing on penalties to Cameroon in the final of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations just a few months earlier.

Coincidentally, the draw for the second round of African qualifiers for Qatar 2022 ensured that Togo would once again cross paths with Senegal, and in similar circumstances to the 2006 campaign: having performed creditably at Russia 2018, the Senegalese then reached the final of the 2019 Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they lost 1-0 to Algeria.

Will history repeat itself?

“In 2002, Senegal put in a great performance under the late Bruno Metsu, but they weren’t able to keep up that momentum,” Togo coach Claude Le Roy told FIFA.com. “They weren’t playing at the same level four years later.”

The experienced Frenchman continued: “The current team has a core of really good players, who feature in some of the world’s best leagues. It’s not just Sadio Mane – they also have Kalidou Koulibaly, one of the most solid defenders around, and Idrissa Gueye, a high-quality midfielder. It’s strange, because each time they appear to be on the verge of being crowned African champions, they always fall at the final hurdle.”

Le Roy is well aware of the challenge that awaits Les Eperviers when they face Aliou Cisse’s men. “If we want to have a chance of making it to Qatar, we can’t afford to drop any points during the qualifiers,” he said. “We have to first acknowledge that logic dictates that Senegal are the clear favourites in our group. They were recently Cup of Nations finalists and they’re one of the continent’s strongest teams.”