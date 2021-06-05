Qatar 2022 qualifying continued with a handful of matches on Saturday

Korea Republic thrashed Turkmenistan to strengthen lead in Group H

Saudi Arabia also extended their unbeaten run to move closer to advancing

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying continued on Saturday with Round 2 action in Asia (AFC).

2002 FIFA World Cup™ hosts and semi-finalists Korea Republic jumped to the top of Group H with a 5-0 rout of Turkmenistan in Goyang, while Saudi Arabia extended their lead at the summit of Group D with a 3-0 win over Yemen in Riyadh.

Asia results (All matches)

Korea Republic turned on the style in Goyang and defeated Turkmenistan by the biggest margin in the teams' head-to-head history in World Cup qualifying. Paulo Bento's side were completely dominant throughout the match, led by superstar talisman Son Heungmin. Bordeaux's Hwang Uijo scored a brace and his second on the night - the team's last - was the most eye-catching. Son's skill and build-up play combined with his savvy, flicked finish capped off a flawless performance by the Taegeuk Warriors.

Earlier in Group H, Lebanon held off a resilient Sri Lankan side 3-2, thanks to Joan Oumari's brace, to stay level on points with group leaders Korea Republic (10), who have a significant advantage on goal difference.