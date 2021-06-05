- Qatar 2022 qualifying continued with a handful of matches on Saturday
- Korea Republic thrashed Turkmenistan to strengthen lead in Group H
- Saudi Arabia also extended their unbeaten run to move closer to advancing
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying continued on Saturday with Round 2 action in Asia (AFC).
2002 FIFA World Cup™ hosts and semi-finalists Korea Republic jumped to the top of Group H with a 5-0 rout of Turkmenistan in Goyang, while Saudi Arabia extended their lead at the summit of Group D with a 3-0 win over Yemen in Riyadh.
Asia results (All matches)
- Maldives 0-4 Syria (Friday)
- Lebanon 3-2 Sri Lanka
- Korea Republic 5-0 Turkmenistan
- Saudi Arabia 3-0 Yemen
Korea Republic turned on the style in Goyang and defeated Turkmenistan by the biggest margin in the teams' head-to-head history in World Cup qualifying. Paulo Bento's side were completely dominant throughout the match, led by superstar talisman Son Heungmin. Bordeaux's Hwang Uijo scored a brace and his second on the night - the team's last - was the most eye-catching. Son's skill and build-up play combined with his savvy, flicked finish capped off a flawless performance by the Taegeuk Warriors.
Earlier in Group H, Lebanon held off a resilient Sri Lankan side 3-2, thanks to Joan Oumari's brace, to stay level on points with group leaders Korea Republic (10), who have a significant advantage on goal difference.
2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: 5 June 2021
The day's final match on the Asian continent was in Riyadh, where Saudi Arabia extended their unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying to seven matches by defeating Yemen 3-0 thanks to Fahad Al-Muwallad's first-half brace. The victory moved the Green Falcons five points clear of nearest Group D challengers Uzbekistan albeit with a game in hand.
The match between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan on 15 June could still yet prove decisive in determining the group winner. Herve Renard's side also stretched their unbeaten run in qualifying to seven matches.