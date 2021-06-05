FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia impress

05 Jun 2021

South Korea v Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
  • Qatar 2022 qualifying continued with a handful of matches on Saturday
  • Korea Republic thrashed Turkmenistan to strengthen lead in Group H
  • Saudi Arabia also extended their unbeaten run to move closer to advancing

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying continued on Saturday with Round 2 action in Asia (AFC).

2002 FIFA World Cup™ hosts and semi-finalists Korea Republic jumped to the top of Group H with a 5-0 rout of Turkmenistan in Goyang, while Saudi Arabia extended their lead at the summit of Group D with a 3-0 win over Yemen in Riyadh.

Asia results (All matches)

Korea Republic turned on the style in Goyang and defeated Turkmenistan by the biggest margin in the teams' head-to-head history in World Cup qualifying. Paulo Bento's side were completely dominant throughout the match, led by superstar talisman Son Heungmin. Bordeaux's Hwang Uijo scored a brace and his second on the night - the team's last - was the most eye-catching. Son's skill and build-up play combined with his savvy, flicked finish capped off a flawless performance by the Taegeuk Warriors.

Earlier in Group H, Lebanon held off a resilient Sri Lankan side 3-2, thanks to Joan Oumari's brace, to stay level on points with group leaders Korea Republic (10), who have a significant advantage on goal difference.

2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: 5 June 2021

  • Son Heung-Min of Korea Republic in action during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan 

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Son Heung-Min of Korea Republic in action during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  • Kim Minjae of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Annadurdyyev Altymyray of Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Kim Min-Jae of South Korea competes for the ball with Annadurdyyev Altymyray of Turkmenistan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  • Hwang Ui-Jo of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Annagulyyev Guychmyrat of Turkmenistan

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Hwang Ui-Jo of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Annagulyyev Guychmyrat of Turkmenistan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  • Kwon Chang-Hoon of Korea Republic celebrates with Lee Jae-Sung 

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Kwon Chang-Hoon of Korea Republic celebrates with Lee Jae-Sung after scores a team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  • Son Heung-Min of South Korea reacts during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadiu

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Son Heung-Min of South Korea reacts during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  • Nam Tae-Hee of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Atayev Ahmet of Turkmenistan 

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Nam Tae-Hee of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Atayev Ahmet of Turkmenistan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  • South Korea v Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Lee Jae-Sung of South Korea competes for the ball with Amanov Arslan of Turkmenistan during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  • Hwang Ui-Jo of South Korea celebrates after scores a team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Hwang Ui-Jo of South Korea celebrates after scores a team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  •  Lee Jae-Sung of Korea Republic controls the ball

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Lee Jae-Sung of South Korea controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  • Rejebov Berdimyrat of Turkmenistan competes for the ball with Kim Moon-Hwan of Korea Republic

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Rejebov Berdimyrat of Turkmenistan competes for the ball with Kim Moon-Hwan of South Korea during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  • South Korea v Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H

    05 Jun 2021

    GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Kwon Chang-Hoon of South Korea celebrates with Son Heong-Min and Lee Jae-Sung after scores a team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group H match between South Korea and Turkmenistan at Goyang Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

  • Sri Lanka line up before the match against Lebanon

    Sri Lanka line up before the match against Lebanon

    05 Jun 2021

  • Lebanon players celebrate after scoring

    Lebanon players celebrate after scoring

    05 Jun 2021

  • Joan Oumari scores Lebanon third goal against Sri Lanka

    Joan Oumari scores Lebanon third goal against Sri Lanka

    05 Jun 2021

  • Lebanon celebrate victory over Sri Lanka

    Lebanon celebrate victory over Sri Lanka

    05 Jun 2021

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    05 Jun 2021

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    05 Jun 2021

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

    Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

    05 Jun 2021

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    05 Jun 2021

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    05 Jun 2021

  • Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    Saudi Arabia vs Yemen, Asia 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    05 Jun 2021

The day's final match on the Asian continent was in Riyadh, where Saudi Arabia extended their unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying to seven matches by defeating Yemen 3-0 thanks to Fahad Al-Muwallad's first-half brace. The victory moved the Green Falcons five points clear of nearest Group D challengers Uzbekistan albeit with a game in hand.

The match between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan on 15 June could still yet prove decisive in determining the group winner. Herve Renard's side also stretched their unbeaten run in qualifying to seven matches.

Qatar 2022: Asian standings

