Kassaly Daouda is Niger's first-choice goalkeeper

Veteran custodian also the country’s most-capped player

Aiming to add to his tally on the road to Qatar

A youthful wind is sweeping over Niger’s footballing landscape. Three years ago, the country's youngsters made history by qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017™, marking the first appearance on the global stage of a Nigerien national team. These promising young talents are now 20 and knocking on the door of the senior team, suggesting a brighter future for a country hitherto underrepresented at major events.

"Compared to Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon or Côte d'Ivoire, it is true that Niger is not as big a footballing country," Kassaly Daouda told FIFA.com. "That said, we still have players who don't do too badly! We’ve always been capable of producing shocks in competitive games, and our current crop of talented youngsters would suggest the best is yet to come for the team."

And it is not just anyone making that prediction – with Daouda enjoying nothing short of legendary status in Niger. The evergreen Mena goalkeeper has won 70 caps across an 18-year international career, including fine displays at the 2012 and 2013 CAF Africa Cups of Nations, which he described as "his best memories with the national team". And while the current Niger team is definitely getting younger, the 1.91m keeper does not feel he is being sidelined – despite his 36 years. Quite the opposite, in fact.

"To be the most-capped player in my country’s history makes me very proud," he said. "And I'm going to pick up a few more caps! I don't really try to quantify what I've brought to Nigerien football, but some of my international team-mates call me 'The Legend'. Maybe that says something!"