Portuguese Jose Peseiro announced as Venezuela coach

Qatar 2022 qualifiers commence next month

La Vinotinto are the only South American nation yet to feature in a FIFA World Cup

Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro has been named on Tuesday as Venezuela’s new coach for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying campaign.

The debut of the former Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Braga coach will be on 26 March against Colombia in Barranquilla when South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 get underway.

The 59-year-old was a one-time assistant to Carlos Queiroz at Real Madrid and managed Saudi Arabia for two years, a period which included their unsuccessful bid to reach South Africa 2010.

Peseiro replaces Rafael Dudamel who left the post in January after nearly four years in charge.

Venezuela have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup, but made history in 2017 by reaching the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.