Musa Al-Taamari is a pillar of Jordan’s national team

He believes Al-Nashama can progress to the decisive round of Qatar 2022 qualifiers

The player is now starring in Belgium after making his mark in Cyprus

Keen to continue achieving his long list of ambitious goals, Musa Al-Taamari has had a promising start to his football journey as he hurries to accumulate experience and develop his skills. The young winger carries the hopes of a great many Jordanians, who would love to see him raise his country’s profile in major international tournaments, foremost of which is the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

With only three games left in Group B of the AFC qualifiers for Qatar 2022, Jordan would have to win them all to guarantee qualification for the next round. Waiting in store are Kuwait (with whom they share 10 points), Nepal, and group leaders Australia (12 points) for what will effectively be three finals.

Jordanians are banking on their star Al-Taamari and his professional team-mates to bring something extra to the team and help them into the region’s final qualifying round for only the second time. The first time Jordan went that far was in the Brazil 2014 qualifiers, going all the way to the CONMEBOL-AFC intercontinental play-off, where they lost to Uruguay.

“We know full well that we can’t afford to drop any points,” Al-Taamari said of the qualifiers. "We’ll approach every match with the aim of winning it. We’re confident we’ll perform as we always have (playing with a fighting spirit) so as to achieve victory.”

Building on past successes

Next week, Al-Taamari and the rest of the squad will gather for a training camp in Dubai, where Jordan will play friendlies against Iraq and Syria. That will be an opportunity to bring the all the group together, having not played an international for months due to the coronavirus.

Building on some fine performance and results at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, Al-Nashama have the potential to come back strongly and keep their hopes alive in the current World Cup qualifiers. At the aforementioned Asian Cup, Jordan beat Australia and Syria to top their first-round group.

“We went to that competition determined to show our strength and prove we had a lot to offer in games against the biggest teams,” said Al Taamari. “What we achieved in the first round gave us a lot of confidence to build on in the future.”