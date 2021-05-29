Indonesia feature in Qatar 2022 qualifying as AFC matches resume next week

Midfielder Evan Dimas eyeing victories despite early elimination

Playmaker has drawn inspiration from Spanish idol Andres Iniesta

Indonesia's Evan Dimas is all too aware that his team’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ have already been extinguished. But AFC Asian Cup qualification is still on the cards and a fresh approach means reason for optimism when action resumes next week.

With five straight losses, the Southeast Asians can no longer finish top two in a fascinating group which also features Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates. The disappointing results not only cost coach Simon McMenemy his job, but also dented the team's confidence.

The new boss in charge is none other than former Shin Taeyong, who guided Korea Republic to a famous 2-0 defeat of world champions Germany at Russia 2018. With the memory of that amazing victory still fresh in mind, Dimas is hoping that Indonesia can produce similar heroics under Taeyong.

"Coach Shin took Korea Republic to great results so it is an honour to be coached by him," the 26-year-old Dimas told FIFA.com. "I will give my all in training and on the field under his guidance."

With the remaining Group G fixtures to be staged in United Arab Emirates, Indonesia will tackle Thailand on Thursday, before crossing swords with leaders Vietnam four days later. Awaiting them in the closing match are the hosts, who will pose a formidable final hurdle. Despite the uphill tasks, though, Dimas is hungry to regain some lost pride.

"We failed to show our best in the previous games but with three games left, I hope we can get positive results," he said. "Every game gives you the choice and I will choose to do my best to defend our pride. So we have to win these matches."