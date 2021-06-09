- Five matches in CONMEBOL without a win for any home teams
- Brazil remain top, Colombia comeback stuns Argentina
- South American qualifying for Qatar 2022 returns in September
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying built further momentum in South America on Tuesday with a third of the matches now played in CONMEBOL.
Brazil remained perfect with victory in Paraguay and extended their lead to a massive six points as second-placed Colombia denied Argentina with an injury-time equaliser. Peru finally got a win with a rare win in Ecuador, while two other draws added to an already congested mid-table.
South America results (All matches)
Ecuador 1-2 Peru
Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay
Colombia 2-2 Argentina
Paraguay 0-2 Brazil
Chile 1-1 Bolivia
South American World Cup qualifiers - 8 June 2021
-
Detail of match ball on a plinth before a match between Colombia and Argentina
08 Jun 2021
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: Detail of match ball on a plinth before a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A fan of Colombia shows a flag during a match between Colombia and Argentina
08 Jun 2021
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: A fan of Colombia shows a flag during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina heads to score
08 Jun 2021
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina heads to score the first goal of his team during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Cristian Romero of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Colombia
08 Jun 2021
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: Cristian Romero of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Wilmar Barrios of Colombia fights for the ball with Lionel Messi of Argentina
09 Jun 2021
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: Wilmar Barrios of Colombia fights for the ball with Lionel Messi of Argentina during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Miguel Borja of Colombia celebrates after scoring the tying goal against Argentina
09 Jun 2021
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: Miguel Borja of Colombia celebrates after scoring the tying goal during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on June 08, 2021 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view of Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium before a match between Ecuador and Peru
08 Jun 2021
QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: General view of Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium before a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Peru sing the national anthem before a match between Ecuador and Peru
08 Jun 2021
QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Players of Peru sing the national anthem before a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by JosÃ© JÃ¡come - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador and Ricardo Gareca Coach of Peru talk to referee Esteban Ostojich of Uruguay
08 Jun 2021
QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador and Ricardo Gareca Coach of Peru talk to referee Esteban Ostojich of Uruguay during a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring against Ecuador
08 Jun 2021
QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring
08 Jun 2021
QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Christian Cueva of Peru celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jose Carbali of Ecuador fights for the ball with Christian Ramos of Peru
08 Jun 2021
QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Jose Carbali of Ecuador fights for the ball with Christian Ramos of Peru during a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Advíncula of Peru celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Per
08 Jun 2021
QUITO, ECUADOR - JUNE 08: Luis Advíncula of Peru celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Ecuador and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Venezuela line up prior to a match between Venezuela and Uruguay
08 Jun 2021
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 08: Players of Venezuela line up prior to a match between Venezuela and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on June 08, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Manaure Quintero-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Josef Martínez of Venezuela fights for the ball with José Giménez of Uruguay
08 Jun 2021
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 08: Josef Martínez of Venezuela fights for the ball with José Giménez of Uruguay during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on June 08, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Matias Delacroix-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay
08 Jun 2021
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 08: Luis Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on June 08, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Manaure Quintero-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rómulo Otero of Venezuela fights for the ball with Matías Vecino and José Giménez of Uruguay
08 Jun 2021
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 08: Rómulo Otero of Venezuela fights for the ball with Matías Vecino and José Giménez of Uruguay during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on June 08, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Matias Delacroix-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay
09 Jun 2021
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 08: Suárez of Uruguay reacts during a match between Venezuela and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio OlÃmpico on June 08, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Matias Delacroix-Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Neymar of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring
09 Jun 2021
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - JUNE 08: Neymar of Brazil celebrates with teammate Roberto Firmino after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Paraguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifier for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on June 08, 2021 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Referee Patricio Loustau argues with Ángel Romero of Paraguay and Neymar of Brazil
09 Jun 2021
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - JUNE 08: Referee Patricio Loustau argues with Ángel Romero of Paraguay and Neymar of Brazil during a match between Paraguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifier for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on June 08, 2021 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tite coach of Brazil gestures during a match between Paraguay and Brazil
09 Jun 2021
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - JUNE 08: Tite coach of Brazil gesturesduring a match between Paraguay and Brazil as part of South American Qualifier for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on June 08, 2021 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Chile gather before a match between Chile and Bolivia
09 Jun 2021
SANTIAGO, CHILE - JUNE 08: Players of Chile gather before a match between Chile and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on June 08, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alberto Valdes - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Martín Lasarte head coach of Chile wearing a face mask looks on during a match between Chile and Bolivia
09 Jun 2021
SANTIAGO, CHILE - JUNE 08: Martín Lasarte head coach of Chile wearing a face mask looks on during a match between Chile and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on June 08, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Adrián Jusino of Bolivia jumps for the ball with Guillermo Maripán (R) and Gary Medel of Chile
09 Jun 2021
SANTIAGO, CHILE - JUNE 08: Adrián Jusino of Bolivia jumps for the ball with Guillermo Maripán (R) and Gary Medel of Chile during a match between Chile and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on June 08, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Eduardo Vargas of Chile kicks the ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia
09 Jun 2021
SANTIAGO, CHILE - JUNE 08: Eduardo Vargas of Chile kicks the ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on June 08, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Henry Vaca of Bolivia controls de ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia
09 Jun 2021
SANTIAGO, CHILE - JUNE 08: Henry Vaca of Bolivia controls de ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on June 08, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Brazil won 2-0 in Paraguay as Neymar scored within minutes of kick-off before Paqueta netted during injury-time. It is a sixth win from as many starts for the five-time World Cup champions and ended Paraguay’s unbeaten start.
There was high drama in Barranquilla as Colombia mounted a stunning comeback to share the spoils with Argentina. Down 2-0 at half-time, the home side pulled a goal back after the break and Miguel Borja headed an equaliser on 94 minutes.
Out-of-form Peru finally kick-started their campaign with an unlikely 2-1 victory in Ecuador. Without a win in their last seven CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, and against a side who had score ten goals in just two matches at home, Peru seemed at long odds. Despite the win, Peru are still anchored at the bottom behind Venezuela on goal difference.
Defending a proud home record, Venezuela could only manage a scoreless draw against the visiting Uruguay who are now fourth. Mid-table pair Chile and Bolivia rounded out the day with a 1-1 draw in Santiago.