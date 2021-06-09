South American World Cup qualifiers - 8 June 2021



Brazil won 2-0 in Paraguay as Neymar scored within minutes of kick-off before Paqueta netted during injury-time. It is a sixth win from as many starts for the five-time World Cup champions and ended Paraguay’s unbeaten start. There was high drama in Barranquilla as Colombia mounted a stunning comeback to share the spoils with Argentina. Down 2-0 at half-time, the home side pulled a goal back after the break and Miguel Borja headed an equaliser on 94 minutes.