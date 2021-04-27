Hisense, the world-renowned technology company, has entered into a partnership with FIFA to become an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, creating an exclusive connection between the tournament’s worldwide audience in unique and compelling ways.

By joining the roster of Commercial Affiliates for the upcoming tournament, Hisense will be involved in a programme that will range from on-site engagement opportunities and logo visibility across various platforms to global advertising campaigns. The collaboration, which began in 2017 prior to the FIFA World Cup™ in Russia, also provides Hisense with an occasion to present specially created, video-on-demand programming to its customers using past FIFA World Cup content, delivered through its integrated VIDAA smart TV platform.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Hisense on board as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, and we are delighted to partner with this internationally respected brand, which also has a growing presence in the sports market,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura. “FIFA and Hisense are both focused on technology, innovation and giving people the best possible experience. I am confident that this collaboration will support the global objectives of both organisations and contribute to the success of what is sure to be an amazing event next year.”

“Continued investment in world-class sporting events represents Hisense’s determination to become a global brand,” said Jia Shaoqian, the CEO of Hisense Group. “It helps Hisense build stronger relationships with its global consumers and accelerates the company’s globalisation process. It also creates a solid foundation for Hisense to compete with the world’s most innovative and leading brands in order to also become a premier global brand.”