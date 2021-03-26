Yaser Hamed is a product of Athletic Bilbao’s youth academy

Having impressed on his debut, he is now a key player for Palestine

Hamed aiming for victory over Saudi Arabia in next Tuesday’s qualifier

The Palestine national team made history in 2014, when they defeated the Philippines in the final of the AFC Challenge Cup to qualify for their maiden AFC Asian Cup.

Back then, Yaser Hamed was just 17 and a graduate of Athletic Bilbao’s renowned youth academy. The bourgeoning defender enjoyed spells in the youth teams of several clubs in Spain’s lower divisions, before signing his first professional contract in 2016.

After their maiden appearance at the 2015 Asian Cup, Palestine returned for the subsequent edition in 2019, and it was later that year when Hamed made his national team debut. Since then, the centre-back has become one of the pillars of the team and has been ever present in his side’s first five qualifying fixtures for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

"All players develop throughout their careers," Hamed told FIFA.com. "Personally, I’m open to analysing and learning new things from any player in any match.

"As a central defender, I’m always looking for any chance to score from set-pieces, which is what I did against Singapore. One of my virtues is my aerial game, so I always try to do my best when I'm presented with the chance to convert."