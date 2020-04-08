Before football was put on hold indefinitely around the world, a project was created to showcase Qatar’s love for the beautiful game.

Last year, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) teamed up with Goal Click.

The series tells the story of football in Qatar through the eyes and words of more than 30 people from 15 different countries who are living in the next FIFA World Cup™ host nation.

Here’s a selection of our favourite photos: