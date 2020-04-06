The sessions will be streamed on the @GA4Good Facebook and Instagram accounts. They are being launched in the same week as the United Nations International Day of Sport and Peace, which will take place on 6 April.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ legacy programme Generation Amazing is to live stream sessions about health and fitness while people around the world stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nasser Al Khori, Generation Amazing Programmes Director, said: “At a time when everybody is doing their part by staying at home and observing social distancing in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, we wanted to find a way that participants and wider audiences could continue to benefit from the Generation Amazing programme safely at home, whether through offering insight about the different ways it promotes keeping healthy, or learning key life skills through football.”

Generation Amazing Marketing & Communications Director, Moza Al Mohannadi, said that an official weekly schedule for the live streams will be announced soon via the @GA4Good social media platforms.

Speaking about the ways the online programme will be relevant for audiences, Al Mohannadi said: “We’re aiming to offer an online programme that introduces an exciting range of physically and mentally stimulating online session formats, unique to Generation Amazing, which can be followed in both Arabic and English. We invite everyone to engage with us online and get involved in the activities.”

Led by the Generation Amazing master coaches, the sessions will include football exercises which focus on enhancing communication and leadership skills. A number of webinars will also be held, featuring Generation Amazing ambassadors and experts discussing the values of football and the sport for development sector. They will include details on how to keep fit at home, along with healthy living and eating.

For younger audiences, there will also be live book readings featuring the Generation Amazing Maktaba series of stories which were created to convey positive values taught in the programme, like gender equality.

Generation Amazing is the human and social legacy programme initiated during Qatar’s successful bid for the FIFA World Cup in 2010. It uses the power of sport to positively impact lives and create sustainable social development in communities.

Stay tuned to @GA4Good on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more on the Generation Amazing online programme.