Shomurodov is Uzbekistan’s top scorer in Asian qualifying with six goals

Rostov forward previous starred at the FIFA U-20 World Cup

He’s out to help his country reach their first FIFA World Cup It seems that every time Uzbekistan excel in Asia's FIFA World Cup™ preliminaries, a new star emerges. Alexander Geynrikh was the player who dazzled in their Germany 2006 campaign, striking four times as his side stormed all the way through to Asian play-off - only to lose out, heartbreakingly, to Bahrain on away goals. Then national legend Maksim Shatskikh rose to the occasion on the road to South Africa 2010, racking up eight goals to fire his side to the final qualifying round. The Central Asians also came close in the Brazil 2014 preliminaries being edged out by Korea Republic on goal difference and, on that occasion, captain Server Djeparov led by example with outstanding performances that included four goals. Now, that baton has been handed to Eldor Shomurodov, who has struck six goals across five outings to leave Uzbekistan sitting atop Group D in Asia's second qualifying round for Qatar 2022. And despite seeing his country fall at the final hurdle time and again, the in-form striker firmly believes that this campaign can be different – and yield their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

© AFP

"Qualifying for the World Cup is very important for the team, the country and me personally," the 24-year-old FC Rostov forward told FIFA.com in a recent interview. "Thirty-four million Uzbek people have been dreaming about the World Cup for so many years. I want to play my part in that process because achieving [World Cup qualification] will make a big impact to the game in our country." "It’s true we’ve come so close on several occasions," he added. "But we failed when it mattered the most. Now the entire nation are waiting for us [to make history] and I hope this time we can make it and do our people proud." Standing 190 cm tall, Shomurodov has maintained an impressive scoring rate throughout the Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign. He opened his account in a 5-0 drubbing of Yemen before netting a double in their 3-1 victory in Singapore, and was again on target against the formidable Saudi Arabia – albeit in a 3-2 defeat. Despite this disappointment, however, Shomurodov bagged another brace as Uzbekistan downed Palestine 2-0 to move top of their section.

The striker attributes his development to a pair of striking legends from whom he has drawn inspiration. "I used to watch the games of Fernando Torres and Didier Drogba as a kid," he revealed. "I admire Torres so much for his style of play and I like Drogba for his confident performance on the pitch. I have been working hard to become a striker like they were.” As with so many other international stars, Shomurodov first came to global attention at FIFA U-20 World Cup, starring for his country at the 2015 edition in New Zealand. He scored twice in that tournament as Uzbekistan caused something of an upset by reaching the last eight. "It was incredible experience," he reflected. "Those two goals especially helped boost my self-confidence. I can say that tournament has lasting importance for me."

© Getty Images