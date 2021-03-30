FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

Qatar 2022

LIVE: FIFA World Cup qualifiers

30 Mar 2021

Mongolia v Japan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round
© Getty Images
  • Follow all the live scores, results and news for Tuesday's Qatar 2022 qualifiers
  • Ten more matches in Europe with Portugal, Netherlands and Russia all on the road
  • Japan kick-start the action as AFC and Concacaf matches bookend the matchday

Eighteen matches across three continents feature on another massive day of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifiers, and you can follow all the action as it happens here with FIFA.com.

AFC qualifying returns with Russia 2018 participants Japan and Saudi Arabia featuring in the two Asian-based matches.

In Europe, there are home matches for Belgium, Russia 2018 runners-up Croatia and in-form Turkey, while Wales against Czech Republic shapes as a key fixture on the road to Qatar. Portugal, Netherlands and 2018 hosts Russia are also in action.

Six more Concacaf matches round out the day in the region's final scheduled matchday until June.

30 March

AFC (All fixtures)

Live

Mongolia 0-7 Japan

Coming soon

Saudi Arabia vs Palestine

Qatar 2022: Asian standings

See also

Qatar 2022: Asian standings

UEFA (All matches)

Azerbaijan vs Serbia

Cyprus vs Slovenia

Turkey vs Latvia

Luxembourg vs Portugal

Slovakia vs Russia

Belgium vs Belarus

Gibraltar vs Netherlands

Wales vs Czech Republic

Montenegro vs Norway

Croatia vs Malta

UEFA Group Standings

See also

UEFA Group Standings

Concacaf (All fixtures)

Belize v Turks and Caicos Islands

Grenada vs US Virgin Islands

Barbados vs Anguilla

Bermuda vs Aruba

Guyana vs Bahamas

St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs British Virgin Islands

Concacaf Group Standings

See also

Concacaf Group Standings

Recommended Stories

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring for Poland

Qatar 2022

World Cup qualifiers: Sunday’s scores and stats

28 Mar 2021

Ozan Tufan of Turkey celebrates with Burak Yilmaz and Mert Muldur after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Norway and Turkey at the La Rosaleda Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.

Qatar 2022

World Cup qualifiers: Saturday's scores and stats

27 Mar 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum of Holland during the World Cup qualifying match against Turkey

Qatar 2022

World Cup qualifying: Wednesday’s scores and stats

24 Mar 2021

Spain v Greece - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Qatar 2022

World Cup qualifiers: Thursday’s scores and stats

25 Mar 2021