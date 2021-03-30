Follow all the live scores, results and news for Tuesday's Qatar 2022 qualifiers

Ten more matches in Europe with Portugal, Netherlands and Russia all on the road

Japan kick-start the action as AFC and Concacaf matches bookend the matchday

Eighteen matches across three continents feature on another massive day of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifiers, and you can follow all the action as it happens here with FIFA.com.

AFC qualifying returns with Russia 2018 participants Japan and Saudi Arabia featuring in the two Asian-based matches.

In Europe, there are home matches for Belgium, Russia 2018 runners-up Croatia and in-form Turkey, while Wales against Czech Republic shapes as a key fixture on the road to Qatar. Portugal, Netherlands and 2018 hosts Russia are also in action.

Six more Concacaf matches round out the day in the region's final scheduled matchday until June.

30 March

AFC (All fixtures)

Live

Mongolia 0-7 Japan