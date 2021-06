It's crunch time in Concacaf FIFA World Cup qualifying

Round 1 comes to a thrilling conclusion; only group winners move on

South American qualifying continues as Messi and Co visit Colombia

There are several do-or-die contests taking place across the Concacaf region as Round 1 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying reaches a conclusion.

El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat all fight for the top spot in Group A, Canada and Suriname battle it out to win Group B, Curacao and Guatemala go head-to-head for Group C's top honours, Panama and Dominican Republic face each other in Group D, Haiti and Nicaragua in Group E, while St. Kitts and Nevis have already won Group F.

In South America, Brazil look to make it six wins from six as they travel to Paraguay, while Lionel Messi and Co visit Colombia among the five matches on the continent.

Concacaf fixtures (All matches)

St. Vincent/Grenadines-Cuba

Guyana-Puerto Rico

Haiti-Nicaragua

Trinidad and Tobago-St. Kitts and Nevis

Barbados-Dominica

Grenada-Montserrat

Curaçao-Guatemala

Bermuda-Cayman Islands

Panama-Dominican Republic

Canada-Suriname

El Salvador-Antigua and Barbuda