FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying resumes today

Europe's campaign begins with holders France among those involved

Focus moves to the Concacaf region later in the day

The road to Qatar 2022 begins for teams in the UEFA and Concacaf zones today, with 17 FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers set to take place over the course of the day.

Reigning champions France, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Erling Haaland's Norway and a resurgent Netherlands side are among the teams in action in Europe before the spotlight is thrown on some of the lower-ranked nations in the Concacaf region.