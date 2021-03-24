FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

Follow the World Cup qualifiers live

24 Mar 2021

Sweden v France - UEFA Nations League
  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying resumes today
  • Europe's campaign begins with holders France among those involved
  • Focus moves to the Concacaf region later in the day

The road to Qatar 2022 begins for teams in the UEFA and Concacaf zones today, with 17 FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers set to take place over the course of the day.

Reigning champions France, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Erling Haaland's Norway and a resurgent Netherlands side are among the teams in action in Europe before the spotlight is thrown on some of the lower-ranked nations in the Concacaf region.

Qatar 2022 qualifying: the state of play

Qatar 2022 qualifying: the state of play

24 March

UEFA (All fixtures)

Turkey vs Netherlands
Portugal vs Azerbaijan
Serbia vs Republic of Ireland
Malta vs Russia
Belgium vs Wales
Estonia vs Czech Republic
Cyprus vs Slovakia
Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Latvia vs Montenegro
Slovenia vs Croatia
France vs Ukraine
Gibraltar vs Norway
Qatar 2022 : Preliminary Draw UEFA results
European teams at the World Cup

Team Participations Best finish
Germany 19 Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy 18 Winners (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
England 15 Winners (1966)
France 15 Winners (1998, 2018)
Spain 15 Winners (2010)
Belgium 13 Third (2018)
Serbia 12 Fourth (1930, 1962 as Yugoslavia)
Sweden 12 Runners-up (1958)
Russia 11 Fourth (1966 as Soviet Union)
Switzerland 11 Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
Netherlands 10 Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

Concacaf (All fixtures)

Antigua and Barbuda vs Montserrat
Suriname vs Cayman Islands
St Kitts and Nevis vs Puerto Rico
Dominican Republic vs Dominica
Guatemala vs Cuba

