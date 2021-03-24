- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying resumes today
- Europe's campaign begins with holders France among those involved
- Focus moves to the Concacaf region later in the day
The road to Qatar 2022 begins for teams in the UEFA and Concacaf zones today, with 17 FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers set to take place over the course of the day.
Reigning champions France, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Erling Haaland's Norway and a resurgent Netherlands side are among the teams in action in Europe before the spotlight is thrown on some of the lower-ranked nations in the Concacaf region.
24 March
UEFA (All fixtures)
Turkey vs Netherlands
Portugal vs Azerbaijan
Serbia vs Republic of Ireland
Malta vs Russia
Belgium vs Wales
Estonia vs Czech Republic
Cyprus vs Slovakia
Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Latvia vs Montenegro
Slovenia vs Croatia
France vs Ukraine
Gibraltar vs Norway
European teams at the World Cup
|Team
|Participations
|Best finish
|Germany
|19
|Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
|Italy
|18
|Winners (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
|England
|15
|Winners (1966)
|France
|15
|Winners (1998, 2018)
|Spain
|15
|Winners (2010)
|Belgium
|13
|Third (2018)
|Serbia
|12
|Fourth (1930, 1962 as Yugoslavia)
|Sweden
|12
|Runners-up (1958)
|Russia
|11
|Fourth (1966 as Soviet Union)
|Switzerland
|11
|Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
|Netherlands
|10
|Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)