- Qatar 2022 qualifying continues today on both sides of the world
- Key matches in Asia and South America
- IR Iran, Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia among those in action
Results across Asia (All matches)
- Bangladesh 1-1 Afghanistan
- IR Iran 3-1 Hong Kong
- Bahrain 8-0 Cambodia
- Nepal 2-0 Chinese Tapei
- Thailand 2-2 Indonesia
- United Arab Emirates 4-0 Malaysia
- India 0-1 Qatar
- Palestine 4-0 Singapore
- Australia 3-0 Kuwait
Bangladesh and Afghanistan shared the spoils in Group E. Centre-back Topu Barman grabbed a late equaliser - his first World Cup qualifying goal - to help the hosts secure their second point of the campaign. Elsewhere in Group E, World Cup hosts Qatar edged India 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the group and to remain unbeaten.
Perennial World Cup finals participants IR Iran opened Group C play on the day with a 3-1 victory over Hong Kong. Team Melli were in second place in the group for only a couple of hours before Bahrain thrashed Cambodia 8-0 to leapfrog Iraq into first place. It was Bahrain's second-biggest victory in World Cup qualifying history - their biggest win was in February 2012 when they beat Indonesia 10-0 - giving their goal difference a big boost in an extremely tight race for first.
In Group B, Nepal secured a 2-0 victory over Chinese Taipei to repeat the result when the two nations met in the reverse fixture back in September 2019. After 567 days, the country's longest spell without taking the field since the early 1960s, Australia returned in style and Mathew Leckie needed only two minutes to get on the scoresheet, heading in to kick-start a 3-0 victory against Kuwait. Ajdin Hrustic sealed the win with a brilliant free-kick to give the Socceroos a five-point cushion at the top of the section.
One of the toughest groups to call is Group G. Vietnam still find themselves at the summit, but the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Malaysia are all on nine points, with Vietnam and the UAE having a game in hand. Thailand will be disappointed with a 2-2 draw against Indonesia, who snapped an 11-match losing streak in World Cup qualifiers as they twice came from behind to get their first point of the campaign. The UAE completed the double over Malaysia in successive World Cup qualifying campaigns in a comfortable 4-0 win.
Palestine and Singapore were the only teams in action in Group D. The Palestinians were impressive and won 4-0 to snap a Palestine a three-game losing streak and to end a four-game goal drought in World Cup qualifying matches.