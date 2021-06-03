Qatar 2022 qualifying continues today on both sides of the world

Key matches in Asia and South America

IR Iran, Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia among those in action South American qualifiers Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela

Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay

Argentina-Chile

Brazil-Ecuador

Peru-Colombia

🎥 | Abdulaziz Hatem scores the opening goal for Qatar #AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/95zG2dsTSS — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) June 3, 2021

Perennial World Cup finals participants IR Iran opened Group C play on the day with a 3-1 victory over Hong Kong. Team Melli were in second place in the group for only a couple of hours before Bahrain thrashed Cambodia 8-0 to leapfrog Iraq into first place. It was Bahrain's second-biggest victory in World Cup qualifying history - their biggest win was in February 2012 when they beat Indonesia 10-0 - giving their goal difference a big boost in an extremely tight race for first.

2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: 3 June 2021



IR Iran and Hong Kong line up before their World Cup qualifier © AFC

IR Iran v Hong Kong, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying © AFC

Ali Gholizadeh of IR Iran celebrates scoring against Hong Kong © AFC

Vahid Amiri celebrates scoring for IR Iran against Hong Kong © AFC

Omid Popalzay of Afghanistan controls the ball © AFC

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying © AFC

Jamal Bhuyan of Bangladesh celebrates Topu Barman's late equaliser against Afghanistan © AFC

Anjan Bista celebrates scoring for Nepal © AFC

India v Qatar - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualifying © AFC

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu watches on as Abdulaziz Hatem scores the winning goal for Qatar © AFC

Thailand celebrate Narubodin Weerawatnodom's goal in a 2-2 draw with Indonesia © AFC

Bahrain's Kamil Al Aswad celebrates during their 8-0 victory over Cambodia © AFC

United Arab Emirates vs Malaysia, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying © AFC

In Group B, Nepal secured a 2-0 victory over Chinese Taipei to repeat the result when the two nations met in the reverse fixture back in September 2019. After 567 days, the country's longest spell without taking the field since the early 1960s, Australia returned in style and Mathew Leckie needed only two minutes to get on the scoresheet, heading in to kick-start a 3-0 victory against Kuwait. Ajdin Hrustic sealed the win with a brilliant free-kick to give the Socceroos a five-point cushion at the top of the section.

One of the toughest groups to call is Group G. Vietnam still find themselves at the summit, but the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Malaysia are all on nine points, with Vietnam and the UAE having a game in hand. Thailand will be disappointed with a 2-2 draw against Indonesia, who snapped an 11-match losing streak in World Cup qualifiers as they twice came from behind to get their first point of the campaign. The UAE completed the double over Malaysia in successive World Cup qualifying campaigns in a comfortable 4-0 win.

