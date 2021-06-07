Round 2 of Asia World Cup qualifiers reaches crucial stage

Eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the third round

IR Iran-Bahrain, United Arab Emirates-Thailand among the standout games

The road to Qatar 2022 in Asia is coming to a crucial juncture as Round 2 nears its conclusion. The eight group winners and four best runners-up will move on to Round 3.

Among the 13 matches on 7 June, IR Iran and Bahrain's meeting in Group C will have big implications for how that group will ultimately end up. A victory for Russia 2018 participants IR Iran will see them draw level on points with current group leaders Bahrain and with a game in hand. FIFA.com will have you covered with all the latest.

Fixtures (All matches)

Kyrgyz Republic 0-1 Mongolia

Japan 4-1 Tajikistan

Bangladesh-India (16:00 CET)

Guam-Syria (16:00 CET)

Iraq-Cambodia (16:30 CET)

Nepal-Jordan (18:00) CET)

IR Iran-Bahrain (18:30 CET)

Vietnam-Indonesia (18:45 CET)

United Arab Emirates-Thailand (18:45 CET)

Oman-Qatar (19:00 CET)

China PR-Philippines (19:00 CET)

Uzbekistan-Singapore (20:00 CET)

Australia-Chinese Taipei (21:00 CET)