07 Jun 2021

Kento Hashimoto (3rd L) of Japan celebrates scoring his side's first goal with his team mates during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd round Group F match between Japan and Tajikistan
© Getty Images
  • Round 2 of Asia World Cup qualifiers reaches crucial stage
  • Eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the third round
  • IR Iran-Bahrain, United Arab Emirates-Thailand among the standout games

The road to Qatar 2022 in Asia is coming to a crucial juncture as Round 2 nears its conclusion. The eight group winners and four best runners-up will move on to Round 3.

Among the 13 matches on 7 June, IR Iran and Bahrain's meeting in Group C will have big implications for how that group will ultimately end up. A victory for Russia 2018 participants IR Iran will see them draw level on points with current group leaders Bahrain and with a game in hand. FIFA.com will have you covered with all the latest.

Fixtures (All matches)

Kyrgyz Republic 0-1 Mongolia
Japan 4-1 Tajikistan
Bangladesh-India (16:00 CET)
Guam-Syria (16:00 CET)
Iraq-Cambodia (16:30 CET)
Nepal-Jordan (18:00) CET)
IR Iran-Bahrain (18:30 CET)
Vietnam-Indonesia (18:45 CET)
United Arab Emirates-Thailand (18:45 CET)
Oman-Qatar (19:00 CET)
China PR-Philippines (19:00 CET)
Uzbekistan-Singapore (20:00 CET)
Australia-Chinese Taipei (21:00 CET)

Qatar 2022: Asian standings

