- Another big matchday of FIFA World Cup qualifiers across Europe
- Five more Concacaf matches will conclude Sunday's match schedule
- Follow all today's action and catch up on Saturday's news here
Concacaf (All fixtures)
Live
Dominica 0-1 Panama
Cuba 0-1 Curaçao
Puerto Rico 0-0 Trinidad and Tobago
Coming soon
Montserrat vs El Salvador
Postponed: Cayman Islands vs Canada
FIFA has been informed that the Cayman Islands Football Association was not able to submit the required COVID-19 testing information in time for today’s FIFA World Cup Qualification match between Canada and the Cayman Islands. It has been agreed between both Member Associations, FIFA and Concacaf that the match will be postponed and be played at 18:00 ET tomorrow 29 March 2021 at IMG Academy in Florida. This decision has been taken to ensure the safety of all participants in the match.
UEFA (All matches)
Results
Kazakhstan 0-2 France
- Ousmane Dembele was on target as a much-changed France team recorded their first win of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers. Didier Deschamps made nine alterations to the team that drew 1-1 at home with Ukraine, and two of the players brought in – Anthony Martial and Dembele – combined for the latter to smash home a 20th-minute opener. The points were all but secured just before half-time, when Kazakhstan’s Sergiy Maliy – in wrestling with Paul Pogba at an Antoine Griezmann corner – inadvertently headed past his own keeper. France could have added more in the second half but saw substitute Kylian Mbappe denied from the penalty spot by a fine Aleksandr Mokin save.
Armenia 2-0 Iceland
- There was an upset in Yerevan as 99th-ranked Armenia beat 2018 FIFA World Cup™ debutants and 46th-ranked Iceland 2-0 in the sides’ first-ever World Cup qualifier. Tigran Barseghyan opened the scoring with an inch-perfect finish, curled away from the experienced keeper Hannes Halldorsson. Barseghyan then turned provider as he found substitute Khoren Bayramyan with a lofted pass. Bayramyan took on his marker before finishing into the far corner as Armenia won their first two qualifiers of a campaign for the first time in history, while Iceland fell to a seventh successive defeat in all competitions.
Albania 0-2 England
- Harry Kane scored one and set up another on his return to the England line-up as the 2018 semi-finalists maintained their perfect start. Albania provided resolute opposition for Gareth Southgate’s side but were finally undone as half-time approached when Kane threw himself at Luke Shaw’s inviting left-footed cross to power in a superb header. The England captain, who rattled the crossbar soon after, helped secure the points midway through the second half when he threaded through a precise pass for Mason Mount to curl home from just inside the box. The Three Lions are now unbeaten in their last 23 World Cup qualifiers.
Georgia 1-2 Spain
- Dani Olmo dramatically snatched Spain a come-from-behind 2-1 victory in Georgia that sent them on to four points from two games in Group B. Although Spain monopolised the ball, Georgia looked dangerous on the counter-attack and got their reward from one just before half-time. Otar Kiteishvili did brilliantly to find Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who thumped the ball into the bottom corner. Ferran Torres slid home a 56th-minute equaliser from Jordi Alba’s cross, before the same provider set up Olmo for an injury-time winner. Nika Kvekveskiri was then sent off for the hosts.
Denmark 8-0 Moldova
- Denmark recorded their biggest ever World Cup qualifying win with an impressive demolition job on Moldova. Despite making several changes to the team that cruised to victory in Israel, the Danes were slick and effective from the opening whistle – racing into a 5-0 lead by half-time. Mikkel Damsgaard opened his international account with a brace on his first competitive start, and Kasper Dolberg also bagged a double. Jens Stryger Larsen, Mathias Jensen, Robert Skov and Marcus Ingvartsen were the other players on target as the Danes stretched to 11 matches their unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers.
San Marino 0-3 Hungary
- Hungary moved on to four points from a possible six in Group I with a 3-0 win in San Marino. The first half was a tale of two penalties, with Adam Szalai coolly slotting Hungary ahead before Elia Benedettini’s save stopped Roland Sallai doubling the advantage. The latter made amends in the 71st minute with a looping header, and Nemanja Nikolic got a third with a late spot-kick.
Kosovo 0-3 Sweden
- Sweden cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Kosovo that left them two points clear of Spain at the top of Group B. Ludwig Augustinsson, whose first international goal helped Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 to win Group F at Russia 2018, got his second to break the deadlock. Then, after good work from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexander Isak coolly dispatched the rebound after his initial shot was saved. Sebastian Larsson’s 70th-minute penalty just crept in to complete a good evening’s work for the USA 1994 semi-finalists.
Ukraine 1-1 Finland
- Teemu Pukki’s last-gasp penalty snatched Finland a point away to Ukraine. The hosts dominated the game, but it took until the 80th minute for them to get the goal their play deserved. The impressive Oleksandr Karavaiev set up Junior Moraes, who made no mistake from close range. It nevertheless awoke Finland, and after Paulus Arajuuri had hit the post, Pukki won and scored a penalty. Vitaliy Mykolenko was then sent off to complete a miserable night for Ukraine.
World Cup Qualifiers: 28 March 2021
-
Switzerland v Lithuania - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
ST GALLEN, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 28: The Swiss players celebrate the goal 1:0 during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Switzerland and Lithuania at Kybunpark on March 28, 2021 in St Gallen, Switzerland. (Photo by Urs Lindt-freshfocus/Getty Images)
-
Romania v Germany - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 28: A general view of play during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Romania and Germany at the National Arena on March 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. Sporting stadiums around Romania remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
-
Austria v Faroe Islands - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MARCH 28: Christoph Baumgartner of Austria is closed down by Gilli Rolantsson of Faroe Islands during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Austria and the Faroe Islands on March 28, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Sporting stadiums around Austria remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)
-
Bulgaria v Italy - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
SOFIA, BULGARIA - MARCH 28: Marco Verratti of Itlay competes for the ball with Petar Vitanov of Bulgaria during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Bulgaria and Italy on March 28, 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
-
Georgia v Spain - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
TBILISI, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: Dani Olmo of Spain celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Georgia and Spain at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on March 28, 2021 in Tbilisi, Georgia. 30% of the stadium capacity have been allowed into the match as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)
-
Sasa Kalajdzic of Austria in action against Faroe Islands
28 Mar 2021
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MARCH 28: Sasa Kalajdzic of Austria in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Austria and the Faroe Islands on March 28, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Sporting stadiums around Austria remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)
-
Romania v Germany - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 28: Joachim Low, Head Coach of Germany looks on as he is seen wearing a face mask prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Romania and Germany at the National Arena on March 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. Sporting stadiums around Romania remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
-
Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates with Ilkay Gundogan after scoring
28 Mar 2021
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 28: Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates with team mate Ilkay Gundogan after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Romania and Germany at the National Arena on March 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. Sporting stadiums around Romania remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
-
Albania v England - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
TIRANA, ALBANIA - MARCH 28: Raheem Sterling of England battles for possession with Freddie Veseli of Albania during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Albania and England at the Qemal Stafa Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Tirana, Albania. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
-
Georgia v Spain - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
TBILISI, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia goes down under a challenge from Diego Llorente of Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Georgia and Spain at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on March 28, 2021 in Tbilisi, Georgia. 30% of the stadium capacity have been allowed into the match as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)
-
Serge Gnabry of Germany runs with the ball against Romania
28 Mar 2021
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 28: Serge Gnabry of Germany runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Romania and Germany at the National Arena on March 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. Sporting stadiums around Romania remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
-
Harry Kane of England celebrates
28 Mar 2021
TIRANA, ALBANIA - MARCH 28: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Albania and England at the Qemal Stafa Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Tirana, Albania. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
-
Denmark v Moldova - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
HERNING, DENMARK - MARCH 28: Robert Skov of Denmark scores their side's seventh goal whilst under pressure from Oleg Reabciuk of Moldova during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Denmark and Moldova at the MCH-Arena on March 28, 2021 in Herning, Denmark. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates scoring for Denmark against Moldova
28 Mar 2021
Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates scoring for Denmark against Moldova.
-
Harry Maguire of England looks on
28 Mar 2021
TIRANA, ALBANIA - MARCH 28: Harry Maguire of England looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Albania and England at the Qemal Stafa Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Tirana, Albania. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
-
A Georgia fan wearing face paint looks on outside the stadium
28 Mar 2021
TBILISI, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: A Georgia fan wearing face paint looks on outside the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Georgia and Spain at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on March 28, 2021 in Tbilisi, Georgia. 30% of the stadium capacity have been allowed into the match as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)
-
Luke Shaw of England runs with the ball under pressure from Elseid Hysaj of Albania
28 Mar 2021
TIRANA, ALBANIA - MARCH 28: Luke Shaw of England runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Elseid Hysaj of Albania during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Albania and England at the Qemal Stafa Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Tirana, Albania. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
-
Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire of England and teammates embrace
28 Mar 2021
TIRANA, ALBANIA - MARCH 28: Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire of England and teammates embrace prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Albania and England at the Qemal Stafa Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Tirana, Albania. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
-
Georgia v Spain - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
TBILISI, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Georgia and Spain at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on March 28, 2021 in Tbilisi, Georgia. 30% of the stadium capacity have been allowed into the match as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)
-
Albania v England - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
TIRANA, ALBANIA - MARCH 28: Harry Kane of England reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Albania and England at the Qemal Stafa Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Tirana, Albania. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
-
Albania v England - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
TIRANA, ALBANIA - MARCH 28: (L-R) Kyle Walker, Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Mason Mount of England shake hands following the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Albania and England at the Qemal Stafa Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Tirana, Albania. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
-
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring for Poland
28 Mar 2021
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring for Poland.
-
Christoph Baumgartner of Austria celebrates scoring
28 Mar 2021
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MARCH 28: Christoph Baumgartner of Austria celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Austria and the Faroe Islands on March 28, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Sporting stadiums around Austria remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)
-
Romania v Germany - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 28: Kai Havertz of Germany battles for possession with Camora of Romania during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Romania and Germany at the National Arena on March 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. Sporting stadiums around Romania remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
-
Austria v Faroe Islands - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MARCH 28: Christoph Baumgartner of Austria celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Austria and the Faroe Islands on March 28, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Sporting stadiums around Austria remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)
-
Bulgaria v Italy - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
SOFIA, BULGARIA - MARCH 28: Lorenzo Insigne of Itlay in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Bulgaria and Italy on March 28, 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
-
Romania v Germany - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 28: Claudiu Keseru of Romania battles for possession with Antonio Rudiger of Germany during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Romania and Germany at the National Arena on March 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. Sporting stadiums around Romania remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
-
Romania v Germany - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 28: Serge Gnabry of Germany shoots whilst under pressure from Alin Tosca of Romania during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Romania and Germany at the National Arena on March 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. Sporting stadiums around Romania remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
-
Bulgaria v Italy - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
28 Mar 2021
SOFIA, BULGARIA - MARCH 28: Federico Chiesa of Itlay competes for the ball with Vasil Bozhikov of Bulgaria during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Bulgaria and Italy on March 28, 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands
- Austria came from a goal down to record a comfortable victory at home to the Faroe Islands. The hosts, who fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Scotland on Thursday, suffered a shock early setback when Sonni Ragnar Nattestad rose at the near post to head home from a corner. But Austria held their nerve, and were 3-1 in front by half-time thanks to goals from Aleksandar Dragovic – his first at international level since 2014 – Christoph Baumgartner and the in-form Sasa Kalajdzic.
Israel 1-1 Scotland
- Ryan Fraser cancelled out Dor Peretz’s stunning 30-yard opener as Israel and Scotland battled to a hard-fought draw in Tel Aviv. The Israelis were the better side throughout the first half, and should have been in front long before Peretz’s long-range effort evaded Scotland’s UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying hero, David Marshall. But the Scots improved after the break and levelled when Che Adams, making his first start, teed up Fraser for a smart right-foot finish from just outside the box.
North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein
- North Macedonia bounced back from an opening-match defeat to Romania to sweep aside Liechtenstein. They were indebted to a goalkeeping error for their seventh-minute opener, with Benjamin Buchel allowing Enis Bardhi’s harmless looking free-kick from the left to sneak through his grasp and in at the near post. But there was no good fortune needed in the second half, when the EURO-bound hosts’ class told in the shape of goals from Aleksandar Trajkovski (2), Elif Elmas and a Panenka penalty from Ilija Nestorovski.
Bulgaria 0-2 Italy
- Italy’s fourth successive 2-0 win extended their unbeaten run to 24 matches and kept them perfect In Group C. Andrea Belotti clinically found the bottom corner with a penalty he himself won in the first half, and substitute Manuel Locatelli put the result beyond doubt with a sublime curler late on.
Poland 3-0 Andorra
- Robert Lewandowski picked up right where he left off – he scored Poland’s equaliser in their pulsating 3-3 draw with Hungary – with The Best FIFA Men’s Player putting them ahead when his sliced free-kick took a heavy deflection and broke the deadlock. Lewandowski doubled his tally on the night with a scrappy goal, initially mis-controlling Kamil Jozwiak’s cross before finishing past Iker Alvarez. Karol Swiderski added a third for Paulo Sousa’s side with a fine, stabbed finish poked in from Kamil Grosicki’s curling cross to give Poland their first win in Qatar 2022 qualifying.
Romania 0-1 Germany
- Germany kept their place at the top of Group J with a 1-0 win over Romania in Bucharest. Serge Gnabry, who had two assists in his side’s opening 3-0 win against Iceland, scored the only goal of the evening. Kai Havertz picked out the Bayern Munich forward, who finished from close range.
Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania
- Switzerland joined Italy at the top of Group C by edging Lithuania 1-0. After a delay to the game, Switzerland raced into the lead when Xherdan Shaqiri scored within 90 seconds. Lithuania were sloppy playing out of the back and they paid for it. Breel Embolo found Shaqiri and the Liverpool winger finished with ease. That would prove to be enough for Vladimir Petkovic's side to get their campaign off to a perfect start.