21 November - 18 December

05 Jun 2021

South Korea v Turkmenistan - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group H
© Getty Images
  • Qatar 2022 qualifying continues in Asia and North, Central America and Caribbean
  • Korea Republic thrash Turkmenistan to strengthen lead in Group H
  • Canada, Panama, Saudi Arabia and Trinidad and Tobago among those in action later

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying continues on Saturday with Round 2 action in Asia (AFC) and several Round 1 matches across the North, Central America and Caribbean (Concacaf) region.

2002 FIFA World Cup™ hosts and semi-finalists Korea Republic will look to jump to the top of Group H when they take on Turkmenistan in Goyang, while Saudi Arabia will be looking to extend their lead at the summit of Group D.

There are several intriguing Concacaf matches later, with former World Cup finals participants Canada, El Salvador, Haiti, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago all looking for results to progress towards Qatar 2022 qualification.

Keep it here on FIFA.com for updates throughout the day.

Asian fixtures and results (All matches)

Korea Republic turned on the style in Goyang and defeated Turkmenistan by the biggest margin in the teams' head-to-head history in World Cup qualifying. Paulo Bento's side were completely dominant throughout the match, led by superstar talisman Son Heungmin. Bordeaux's Hwang Uijo scored a brace. His second on the night, and the team's last, was the most eye-catching. Son's skill and build-up play combined with his savvy, flicked finish capped off a flawless performance by the Taegeuk Warriors. Earlier in Group H, Lebanon held off a resilient Sri Lankan side 3-2, thanks to Joan Oumari's brace, to stay level on points with group leaders Korea Republic (10), who have a significant advantage on goal difference.

Qatar 2022: Asian standings

Concacaf fixtures

Concacaf Group Standings

