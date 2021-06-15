FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

Qatar 2022

Follow Concacaf World Cup qualifying

(FIFA.com)

15 Jun 2021

Jonathan David walks out to the field from the tunnel
© Others
  • Round two of Concacaf 2 Qatar 2022 qualifiers comes to a close
  • Canada, El Salvador and Panama have advantage after first legs
  • Curaçao, Haiti and St. Kitts and Nevis need to bounce back to keep World Cup dream alive

The second legs of Round 2 Concacaf FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying will see three nations move on to the final, octagonal round in the region and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

The closest tie sees Panama travel to Curaçao holding on to a 2-1 advantage, while Canada are in a strong position after grabbing an away goal against Haiti. St. Kitts and Nevis will be looking for a miracle against El Salvador to continue their path.

The three winners will join Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico and USA in the next round.

Follow all of the latest developments throughout the day with FIFA.com.

Fixtures

Curaçao 0-0 Panama (Agg 1-2)
Canada-Haiti (Agg 1-0) (03:05 CET)
El Salvador-St. Kitts and Nevis (Agg 4-0) (03:30 CET)

Concacaf Qatar 2022 qualifiers - 12 June 2021

Image of the match between St. Kitts and Nevis and El Salvador as part of Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @LaSelecta_SLV)

Qatar 2022

Concacaf trio put one hand on ticket to final round

13 Jun 2021

David Rugamas (L), Andres Flores (C) and Gerson Mayén of El Salvador celebrate after scoring against Grenada during a Concacaf Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifying soccer match at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador

Qatar 2022

Rugamas and El Salvador dreaming big

14 Jun 2021

Gent's Jonathan David boards a plane en route to Rome

Qatar 2022

David: This is possibly the most talented Canada team of all time

23 Apr 2020

Gabriel Torres of Panama poses for a portrait 

Qatar 2022

Torres: We want a World Cup return

07 Jun 2021