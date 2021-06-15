Round two of Concacaf 2 Qatar 2022 qualifiers comes to a close

Canada, El Salvador and Panama have advantage after first legs

Curaçao, Haiti and St. Kitts and Nevis need to bounce back to keep World Cup dream alive

The second legs of Round 2 Concacaf FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying will see three nations move on to the final, octagonal round in the region and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

The closest tie sees Panama travel to Curaçao holding on to a 2-1 advantage, while Canada are in a strong position after grabbing an away goal against Haiti. St. Kitts and Nevis will be looking for a miracle against El Salvador to continue their path.

The three winners will join Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico and USA in the next round.

Follow all of the latest developments throughout the day with FIFA.com.

Fixtures

Curaçao 0-0 Panama (Agg 1-2)

Canada-Haiti (Agg 1-0) (03:05 CET)

El Salvador-St. Kitts and Nevis (Agg 4-0) (03:30 CET)