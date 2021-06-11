FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

11 Jun 2021

Myanmar v Kyrgyz Republic
  • Penultimate matchday in AFC World Cup qualifying Round 2 on Friday
  • Several decisive encounters including Malaysia-Vietnam and Kuwait-Jordan
  • Follow all the score updates as they happen here on FIFA.com

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying continues on Friday with another massive matchday as Round 2 heads towards its conclusion.

Much remains up for grabs with seven group winners advancing (excluding World Cup hosts Qatar), plus the best five runners-up. Iraq and IR Iran need to keep winning as they joust in Group C ahead of an exciting showdown between the pair. It is a similar story in Group D for Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

In a fascinating Group G, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates lead the charge, though Malaysia are still in contention. Meanwhile, Australia can claim their ticket to Round 3 with a win against Nepal.

Follow all the score updates and match information as it happens here on FIFA.com.

Asia

