FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

Qatar 2022

Follow Asia's FIFA World Cup qualifiers

(FIFA.com)

15 Jun 2021

Japan line up against Tajikistan
© AFC
  • Final day of AFC Round 2 Qatar 2022 qualifiers
  • Seven group winners and five best runners-up will advance to the third round
  • IR Iran-Iraq, UAE-Vietnam and Saudi Arabia-Uzbekistan are the headline fixtures

The decisive day of Round 2 in Asia FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying has arrived. Australia, Japan, Korea Republic and Syria have already won their groups, but eight more nations will look to join them and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

There are plenty of intriguing storylines to follow throughout the day, but the can't-miss games undoubtedly involve the yet-to-be-decided groups. Group leaders Iraq (Group C), Saudi Arabia (D) and Vietnam (G) are all on 17 points and will be desperate to hold on to their leads when they face nearest challengers IR Iran, Uzbekistan and United Arab Emirates, who are all on 15 points respectively. With matches doubling as AFC Asian Cup qualifying, and World Cup hosts Qatar winning Group E, the five best runners-up will also qualify.

Follow all of the latest developments throughout the day with FIFA.com.

Fixtures

Tajikistan-Myanmar (12:25 CET)
Japan-Kyrgyz Republic (12:25 CET)
India-Afghanistan (16:00 CET)
Philippines-Maldives (17:00 CET)
IR Iran-Iraq (18:30 CET)
Bahrain-Hong Kong (18:30 CET)
Thailand-Malaysia (18:45 CET)
United Arab Emirates-Vietnam (18:45 CET)
Bangladesh-Oman (19:10 CET)
Saudi Arabia-Uzbekistan (20:00 CET)
Palestine-Yemen (20:00 CET)
China PR-Syria (20:00 CET)
Australia-Jordan (18:00 CET)
Chinese Taipei-Kuwait (21:00 CET)

Qatar 2022: Asian standings

See also

Qatar 2022: Asian standings

Explore this topic

Recommended Stories

Iraq player Saad Natiq celebrates

Qatar 2022

Natiq: Iraq need complete solidarity to reach the World Cup

09 Jun 2021

Thailand midfielder Supachok Sarachat looks on

Qatar 2022

Sarachat: My goal is to help Thailand qualify for the World Cup

02 Jun 2021

Fran Karacic celebrates scoring against Nepal

Qatar 2022

Australia advance on goal-filled day in Asia

11 Jun 2021

Vietnam vs United Arab Emirates, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

Qatar 2022

Veteran playmaker Nguyen leads charge as Vietnam chase history

10 Jun 2021