Final day of AFC Round 2 Qatar 2022 qualifiers

Seven group winners and five best runners-up will advance to the third round

IR Iran-Iraq, UAE-Vietnam and Saudi Arabia-Uzbekistan are the headline fixtures

The decisive day of Round 2 in Asia FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying has arrived. Australia, Japan, Korea Republic and Syria have already won their groups, but eight more nations will look to join them and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

There are plenty of intriguing storylines to follow throughout the day, but the can't-miss games undoubtedly involve the yet-to-be-decided groups. Group leaders Iraq (Group C), Saudi Arabia (D) and Vietnam (G) are all on 17 points and will be desperate to hold on to their leads when they face nearest challengers IR Iran, Uzbekistan and United Arab Emirates, who are all on 15 points respectively. With matches doubling as AFC Asian Cup qualifying, and World Cup hosts Qatar winning Group E, the five best runners-up will also qualify.

Follow all of the latest developments throughout the day with FIFA.com.

Fixtures

Tajikistan-Myanmar (12:25 CET)

Japan-Kyrgyz Republic (12:25 CET)

India-Afghanistan (16:00 CET)

Philippines-Maldives (17:00 CET)

IR Iran-Iraq (18:30 CET)

Bahrain-Hong Kong (18:30 CET)

Thailand-Malaysia (18:45 CET)

United Arab Emirates-Vietnam (18:45 CET)

Bangladesh-Oman (19:10 CET)

Saudi Arabia-Uzbekistan (20:00 CET)

Palestine-Yemen (20:00 CET)

China PR-Syria (20:00 CET)

Australia-Jordan (18:00 CET)

Chinese Taipei-Kuwait (21:00 CET)