Following the tender process in Greece to acquire the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022™, FIFA has awarded them to Antenna TV.

Antenna TV will provide daily free-to-air coverage of the tournament, with at least 32 matches, including the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, to be shown via its primary channel, Ant1TV. All 64 matches of the 2022 tournament will be available live via Antenna’s platforms, meeting FIFA’s objectives of providing large exposure for its competitions and offering fans a high-quality viewing experience.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and it will be unique as it will be the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and the first to take place in November/December. With ultra-modern venues, optimal playing conditions and a compact event footprint, the host nation will provide a unique platform to celebrate the game and its ability to connect and inspire people around the world. The tournament will follow the traditional format, with 32 participating teams and 64 matches, offering a highly competitive group stage followed by an exciting knockout phase.

FIFA’s Director of Media Rights & Content Services, Jean-Christophe Petit, said, “We are pleased to welcome a new partner for the FIFA World Cup™ 2022 rights in Greece. Antenna TV will offer extensive coverage of the event on its linear and digital platforms, ensuring that this unique FIFA World Cup is unforgettable for all Greek fans.”

Through the sale of media rights for its tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Development Programme.

Stella Litou, General Manager of Television, Antenna Group, said: “Securing the exclusive media rights to the biggest football tournament in the world proves, once again, Antenna’s position as the Greek broadcast market leader. Televising the FIFA World Cup 2022™ supports the vision of Antenna Group Chairman, Theodore Kyriakou, to provide content of the highest quality for our viewers, across all our media assets and platforms. We are delighted to be the first private TV channel in Greece to broadcast this, the most important football event in the world, giving our viewers the chance to enjoy, free to air, the greatest moments from football’s biggest stars, on sport’s biggest stage.”