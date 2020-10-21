The FIFA World Cup 2022™ First Sustainability Progress Report provides an update on the progress made by FIFA, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC in 2019 regarding their five sustainability commitments, including human rights, diversity and environmental protection.

“We are very glad to provide our stakeholders and the public with an overview of how much we advanced last year with the delivery of the Sustainability Strategy for the next edition of our flagship event. The report reflects our joint commitment to accountability and our drive to contribute to the evolution of best practices in the field of sustainability management in sporting events,” said FIFA’s Head of Sustainability & Environment, Federico Addiechi.

“It’s fantastic to be able to share the progress that Qatar and FIFA have made across the many critical sustainability projects connected to the delivery of the FIFA World Cup. Sustainability remains at the core of our infrastructure and tournament operational planning, and by delivering a fully carbon neutral FIFA World Cup through these various initiatives, we hope to set new standards for sustainable mega event hosting and cement one of Qatar 2022’s most profound legacies,” added the engineer Bodour Al-Meer, SC Sustainability & Environment Senior Manager.

Mahmoud Qutub, the SC’s Workers’ Welfare Executive Director, said: “We are driven by a commitment to ensure the people building our stadiums and venues are treated with the utmost dignity and respect. The health, safety and protection of our workforce have always been at the forefront of our efforts. These workers play an important role in preparing Qatar to welcome the world in 2022 and their welfare is at the heart of the legacy this tournament will leave behind. Tangible changes in worker standards on our projects now serve as benchmarks across Qatar and the region.”

Key achievements:

Al Janoub Stadium became fully operational, achieved its targeted sustainable building certification for design and build, and exceeded its targeted sustainable construction management certification.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ headquarters in Doha became the first office tower in the country to receive sustainable building certification for operations.

The majority of the Doha Metro network became fully operational, reducing road congestion, vehicle air and noise pollution.

Continued implementation of the SC programme to monitor compliance with its Workers’ Welfare Standards across all sites and expansion of the SC’s recruitment fees reimbursement scheme benefitted 16,500 workers on FIFA World Cup 2022 projects and 18,000 workers on other sites.

The first voluntary carbon-offsetting programme was established in the region.

Human rights and safety training was provided to over 2,000 police officers by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in coordination with the SC’s security team.

Over 900 people participated in the tailor-made online open course on Sustainability & Major Sport Events.

An assessment was carried out of the tournament experience for disabled people and people with limited mobility at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ and improvements were implemented accordingly.

FIFA’s Anti-Discrimination Monitoring System was implemented at all 168 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying matches played in 2019.

Earlier this year, FIFA, Q22 and the SC also published the development process for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Sustainability Strategy. More recently, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) also released the FIFA World Cup 2022 Sustainable Stadiums report.

The organisers will continue reporting on their progress and publish a full Sustainability Report of the tournament in 2023.